One Day In The Suit: Star Geena Davis Confirms Longstanding Disneyland Cast Member Legend
Don't question it. It was always Goofy.
Hollywood star Geena Davis recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, confirming a longstanding Disneyland Cast Member legend.
What's Happening:
- Recently, star Geena Davis made an appearance on the hit Bravo show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where, as fans will tell you, anything can happen...live!
- The show is also known for a lot of truth-telling moments where guests will reveal the truth behind longstanding rumors and gossip.
- While not necessarily as juicy as other moments in the history of the show, one audience member - who happened to have been a Disneyland Cast Member - was invited to ask Geena Davis a question, and he took the opportunity to put a longstanding rumor to rest.
- The guest asked, “Years ago when I started working at Disneyland, there was a story that went around that one day when you were visiting the park, you jumped into costume and you were friends with Tigger for a little afternoon. I just wanted to know if that was true."
- The camera cut to Davis, who gave a bit of a knowing smirk before she confirmed that the story was indeed true.
- Davis elaborated, but revealed it wasn't Tigger that she became friends with, instead turning the focus to one of Disney's most famous canines.
- “I understood that nobody's ever allowed to do this, but somehow, they let me be Goofy,” Davis said. “They were like, ‘We'll have a guy come out and show you how he walks and stuff.'"
- From there, Davis gives a brief but funny Goofy impression, while Cohen tried to get down to the nitty gritty, asking "was it fun?"
- “So, I was Goofy for a few hours, and I was signing autographs and posing for pictures. It was super fun," she answered.
- You can check out the full moment below.
- Based on the clip, Davis did not specify when this took place, so now almost everyone will have to look at their pictures with Goofy at Disneyland and wonder for themselves.
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