Make Wishes Come True: Support Give Kids The World's Summer Auction
The non-profit resort in Kissimmee, FL is hosting its 6th annual summer auction to help generate additional funds for the Village.
Give Kids The World has launched their summer auction, featuring close to 350 listings, all aiming to raise additional funds for the charity work done at the Village.
What’s Happening:
- Give Kids The World Village is a whimsical non-profit resort located near Walt Disney World, which is dedicated to providing fun-filled vacations to children with critical illnesses.
- Since 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 200,000 families from all 50 states and 77 countries. The Village is made possible by the support of generous donors and community partners, as well as thousands of passionate volunteers – who donate their time and talent making wishes come true.
- To help raise additional funds for the Village, they have launched their 6th annual summer auction, featuring nearly 350 listings collected by Steven Amos and other members of the GKTW community.
- You can browse the auction here, which includes all sorts of collectible items – from pins to Pop! Funkos, artwork, Dooney & Bourke bags, and much more.
- The auction will run through 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 6th – which corresponds with Steven’s birthday ride challenge to ride Spaceship Earth at EPCOT from park open to park close to raise additional funds for the Village.
- Steven hopes to reach over $100K cumulatively to continue the great work done by those at Give Kids The World.
- For more ways you can help, be sure to visit GKTW.org.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com