Get Captivated by New Living Effect at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World
The new living effect is actually quite subtle
A new living effect has debuted in a subtle location at Walt Disney World's Flagship hotel, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, captivating those who walk by (and notice!) the new feature.
What's Happening:
- New effects have been installed at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort as part of the transformation of the lobby of the flagship Walt Disney World Resort.
- A new living effect can be spotted in a cabinet of curious and trinkets (that are also quite recognizable on their own) and is a new twist on a classic ship in a bottle.
- The new feature shows off a Wish Class Disney Cruise Line Ship sailing inside the bottle. Fun enough on its own, fireworks then erupt around the ship with an appearance from Tinker Bell herself.
- A new video shared by Walt Disney Imagineering shows how the effect works and how it was created.
- Avid Disney fans might realize this looks a bit familiar, and may even put a few things together on how other recent effects featuring thinks in watery tanks (think Haunted Mansion Parlor aboard two of those aforementioned Wish Class ships) may work.
- This subtle addition is one part of an overall new look that has arrived in the classic lobby of Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa that, according to the Disney Parks Blog, “celebrates the magic of discovery and blends classic charm with comfort. Each design choice is a love letter to the resort’s Floridian roots and the golden age of travel that inspired it.”
- Along with this new living effect, the signature lobby atrium now also includes a number of feathered friends peppered throughout the stained glass, murals, and wallpaper in the refreshed lobby.
- The most obvious addition is that of a new bar, The Perch, which is modeled after and paying tribute to the birdcage that once stood in its location. The bar also features a light menu featuring champagne, wine, beer, and two signature cocktails: the Sunshine State Rum Sazerac and the Floridian 75. For a refreshing non-alcoholic option, the Blueberry and Basil Iced Tea is a blend of lemon, blueberry, and basil tea.
- Now, those visiting Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa can check out the bar in the lobby, and look for this new living effect in a cabinet of trinkets and curios. To see the new effect for yourself at Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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