It’s the Gospel Truth that London’s “Hercules” Musical is Getting a Soundtrack Release on Digital, CD and Vinyl
The three different formats have three different release dates.
The London production of Disney’s Hercules stage musical is getting a soundtrack release in multiple formats.
What’s Happening:
- As noted by Playbill.com, the Hercules soundtrack will be released digitally first, on October 10th. Then, on November 21st, the CD version will be released, followed by the vinyl version on December 5th.
- Disney’s Hercules musical includes the familiar songs originally written by Alan Meken and David Zippel for the 1997 animated film, alongside new songs that were added by Menken and Zippel for the stage version.
- At a Q&A with the legendary Menken that Laughing Place attended last year, he recounted how the Hercules stage musical was actually his idea, inspired by seeing a shortened version of the story on a Disney Cruise trip. As he recalled, once he heard the Muses sing “The Gospel Truth," he thought to himself, “This is a stage musical.’ At that point, the dream was born, and I began to lobby Disney Theatrical."
- You can pre-order the CD and vinyl version at the Disney Music Emporium U.K. store.
- In his review of the London production for Laughing Place, Alex Reif was highly enthusiastic, writing “With bold performances, stunning visuals, and a book that respects the past while playing joyfully with the present, Hercules: The Electrifying New Musical lives up to its title."
- The track list for the soundtrack is:
- 1. Prologue - Ensemble, Narrator
2. Gospel Truth I (Mount Olympus) – Muses, Ensemble
3. Gospel Truth II (Underworld) – Muses, Ensemble
4. Despina’s Lullaby – Despina, Muses
5. Gospel Truth III (Herc was Mortal) - Muses
6. Today’s Gonna Be My Day - Hercules
7. Go the Distance - Hercules
8. Go the Distance Reprise – Hercules, Muses
9. One Last Hope – Phil, Hercules
10. Forget About It – Meg, Hercules
11. Gospel Truth IV (So Not Dead) - Muses
12. Getting Even – Hades, Bob, Charles, Ensemble
13. Zero to Hero – Hercules, Muses, Phil, Ensemble
14. A Muse Bouche — Muses
15. I’m Back! – Phil, Ensemble
16. Getting Even Reprise – Bob, Charles
17. Phil Goes the Distance/Doomed to Be Human - Phil, Hercules
18. I Won’t Say (I’m in Love) – Meg, Muses
19. I Won’t Say (I’m in Love) Reprise - Hercules, Meg
20. Great Bolts of Thunder – Muses, Zeus, Hades, Ensemble
21. To Be Human - Hercules
22. Gospel Truth V (That’s Our Tale) – Muses, Ensemble
23. A Star is Born – Muses, Company
24. Bonus Track: To Be Human (Original Alan Menken Demo) – Alan Menken
- 1. Prologue - Ensemble, Narrator
What They’re Saying:
- Alan Menken: “This Hercules cast album represents the culmination of a journey that started way back in the mid-'90s in the world of Disney animation. The unique opportunities that came from composing a score filled with stylish pop and gospel influences, combined with David Zippel’s brilliant, sophisticated lyrics, never failed to delight me. I believe audiences connected, both then and now, with that sense of joy we had in our writing process. One of my favorite aspects of adapting my own pre-existing material for a stage production is being able to give voice to characters who never sang before, like Hades. Including Hades’ new song, David and I have written seven new songs that bring even more heart and soul into the story."
- David Zippel: “What a joy it has been for Alan and me to reconnect with Hercules, The Muses, Meg, Hades, the Mount Olympus gang, our brilliant music department, and the extraordinary singing actors who bring these characters and our songs to life. We have loved the chance to write new songs and deepen Hercules’ emotional journey, and we cannot be more excited to share this album with, what the ancient Greeks called, the known world."
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com