Grow Your Digital Pin Collection with a New Quest Launching Exclusively at the Hilton Anaheim

The on-site game is powered by the Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs app.

The largest hotel in Anaheim, the Hilton Anaheim is launching a new game that users (or soon-to-be users) of the Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs app need to play with the Hilton Anaheim Quest.

What’s Happening:

Hilton Anaheim, the largest hotel in Orange County and only steps from the Disneyland Resort is launching on the Hilton Anaheim Quest Featuring Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs - an interactive hotel activation open for a limited time that blends timeless Disney style with modern digital engagement.

Starting November 1st, the activation is part of the completion of Hilton Anaheim’s multi-phase, multi-million-dollar renovation, marking a big step in reimagining the hotel experience.

Blending the timeless appeal of Disney with cutting-edge digital technology, the experience transforms Hilton Anaheim into a real-world discovery zone, inviting both hotel guests and members of the community to be amongst the first to access the limited-time scavenger hunt that unlocks Disney Pinnacle By Dapper Labs digital pins.

From November 1-30, 2025, guests can join the scavenger hunt by searching for QR codes at four different touchpoints across Hilton Anaheim.

Adults can download the Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs app on iOS and Android to unlock special digital collectibles and enjoy the experience together with the family.

The scavenger hunt’s collectible pins are exclusive to Hilton Anaheim and only accessible during the promotional window. Upon completing all touchpoints, participants will receive four Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs Mystery Capsules, each holding a digital pin from any of the current offerings.

To participate in the Hilton Anaheim Quest featuring Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs, adults (18+) staying at the hotel can scan the QR code located at any of the quest’s four checkpoints within and around Hilton Anaheim. This will direct users to download the Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs app, available on iOS and Android, where they can enjoy the experience together with friends and family of all ages. Once a QR code is scanned, guests who do not yet have the app will be directed to their device’s app store to download Disney Pinnacle and create an account. The app will then open automatically to a special Hilton Anaheim landing page, with that checkpoint’s promo code already pre-filled. By clicking “Redeem,” users will receive a free Open Edition Mystery Capsule from their choice of available releases.

What They’re Saying:

“This collaboration with Dapper Labs marks a pivotal moment for Hilton Anaheim as we near the completion of our property-wide renovation. It’s more than just a fun activation – we’re blending the magic and nostalgia our guests expect from a Disneyland-adjacent stay with forward-thinking, digital experiences that speak to today’s tech-savvy travelers. We hope the imagination and guest-centered innovation sparks excitement among the community and beyond as we usher in a bold new era for Hilton Anaheim.” Roham Gharegozlou, CEO at Dapper Labs: “We’re thrilled to bring Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs to life at Hilton Anaheim. This exclusive collaboration gives fans an opportunity to interact with Disney digital collectibles in a real-world setting – combining nostalgia, innovation, and fun in a way. Collaborating with Hilton Anaheim allows us to reach collectors in a new and fun way.”

Game On: