Photos: Hong Kong Disneyland Welcomes the Year of the Horse with Lunar New Year Special Celebration Moment 2026

A festive character processional and castle-front ceremony kick off Lunar New Year festivities at the resort.

Drums thundered, vibrant red and gold shimmered in the morning light, and beloved Disney friends gathered before the castle as Hong Kong Disneyland welcomed the Year of the Horse with a dazzling Lunar New Year celebration.

Guests visiting Hong Kong Disneyland today were treated to a festive Lunar New Year Special Celebration Moment 2026 in front of the park’s castle, where a special character processional filled Main Street, U.S.A. with joy, prosperity, and Disney magic. The celebratory moment brought together Disney characters in auspicious attire alongside resort leadership to mark the start of the new year in spectacular style.

The Lunar New Year Special Celebration Moment unfolded in front of the park’s castle as a vibrant processional of characters greeted guests with waves, bows, and well wishes for the year ahead. Dressed in festive red and gold ensembles symbolizing luck and prosperity, the characters created a picture-perfect scene against the fairytale backdrop.

Joining the festivities were Tim Sypko, Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Simon Ho, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Together, they commemorated the new year with a ceremonial moment that honored tradition while embracing Disney storytelling.

The atmosphere was filled with traditional music, colorful décor, and heartfelt wishes for health, happiness, and success in the Year of the Horse.

The celebration extends far beyond the castle stage. Throughout the resort, guests can experience limited-time offerings created especially for the Lunar New Year season:

Guests can meet Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and friends dressed in specially designed Lunar New Year costumes. These vibrant outfits incorporate traditional patterns and colors associated with prosperity and good fortune.



From lantern-lined pathways to floral arrangements featuring lucky blooms, the park is transformed with immersive decorations inspired by Lunar New Year traditions. Themed backdrops provide ideal photo opportunities for families celebrating together. Limited-edition Lunar New Year collectibles including plush, apparel, and keepsakes themed to the Year of the Horse are available throughout the resort, making it easy for guests to commemorate their visit. Select restaurants across Hong Kong Disneyland are serving festive treats and specialty menus inspired by traditional Lunar New Year flavors, blending cultural celebration with Disney creativity.



Lunar New Year remains one of the most significant holidays celebrated at Hong Kong Disneyland each year. The resort’s ability to weave cultural traditions with beloved Disney characters creates a celebration that feels both authentic and magical.

With vibrant entertainment, meaningful ceremonial moments, and exclusive seasonal offerings, the Lunar New Year Special Celebration Moment 2026 sets the tone for a year filled with hope, happiness, and unforgettable memories. Guests visiting during the holiday period can continue to enjoy the festive atmosphere throughout the park for a limited time as the Year of the Horse officially begins.



