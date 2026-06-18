A Small Park with a Big Heart: What Makes Hong Kong Disneyland Truly Special

I adore Hong Kong Disneyland. In many ways, it is the ultimate Disney park for Disney fans. Its intimate scale evokes the feeling of Disneyland in its earlier years. At the same time, the park has built an identity all its own through ambitious original attractions such as Mystic Manor and Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars. Both have become modern Disney classics, proving that some of the company's most creative original attractions can happen beyond the United States.

This year's Pixar Summer Fest has only strengthened the park's appeal. The event has introduced impressive new offerings, including innovative experiences inspired by Coco and Turning Red, while the Pixar Pals Spectacular has exceeded expectations. What could have easily been a simple pre-show for Momentous instead stands as a substantial nighttime production in its own right.

As much as I love the attractions and entertainment, what truly makes Hong Kong Disneyland special is its culture of fandom. The guests are among the most passionate Disney fans I have encountered anywhere in the world. Walking through the park, it is impossible not to notice the incredible enthusiasm on display. Guests arrive dressed head-to-toe in Disney apparel and accessories. Many carefully coordinate outfits around their favorite characters, attractions, or seasonal celebrations. Character meet-and-greets are treated with the same excitement that American sports fans might reserve for meeting their favorite athletes.

What impressed me even more, however, was discovering that this passion is shared by the cast members. The cast of Hong Kong Disneyland may be some of the biggest Disney fans you will ever meet. They genuinely love their park and take pride in sharing it with guests from around the world. Conversations often extend beyond the usual interactions, as cast members eagerly ask about your home park, favorite attractions, or memorable Disney experiences. There is a sense that they are not simply performing a job but participating in a community built around a shared appreciation for Disney storytelling.

That enthusiasm translates directly into the guest experience. The cast members embody the ideals that Walt Disney championed: hospitality, optimism, and a commitment to creating happiness. Whether helping a family navigate the park, sharing a piece of Disney trivia, or simply offering a warm greeting, they demonstrate a level of care that elevates every visit.

While I was percolating how I wanted to write up my Hong Kong Disneyland take, I ran into Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum. He had also just been to the park and had the same feelings I did. “It was great to see how much the guests have embraced the park,” Thomas shared, “but I am in awe of how much the cast members take such pride in their roles and sharing with the guests."

One of the hidden gems of Hong Kong Disneyland is its unique version of "it's a small world." While enjoying the attraction on a recent visit, I found myself reflecting on how perfectly its message captures the spirit of the park itself. The attraction reminds us that while mountains divide and the oceans are wide, sharing a passion for something like Disney can show how similar we all are at our hearts. Through a shared love of storytelling and a collective commitment to happiness, service, and entertainment, the park creates connections that transcend geography. In a world that often feels increasingly divided, there is something profoundly moving about finding a place where people from every corner of the globe can come together and celebrate what they have in common.