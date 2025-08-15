Disney Treasure Changes Itinerary to Avoid Hurricane Erin
The ship will now head west instead of going east into the path of the storm.
As a result of a Hurricane (formerly a tropical storm that has been officially upgraded), the Disney Treasure has made an adjustment to the itinerary for their voyage set to depart tomorrow, August 16th.
What’s Happening:
- As a result of Hurricane Erin that has formed in the region, Disney Cruise Line has made some adjustments to the itinerary of the next voyage on the Disney Treasure, which departs tomorrow, August 16th.
- With Disney Cruise Line watching the forecasted track, which includes possible impacts in the Eastern Caribbean, they have made the decision to change the itinerary for the August 16th Disney Treasure sailing.
- Instead of the scheduled Eastern Caribbean sailing visiting Tortola and St. Thomas, the ship will now visit Cozumel, Mexico on Monday, George Town, Grand Cayman on Tuesday and Falmouth, Jamaica on Wednesday.
- Please see below for the revised itinerary:
Saturday
Port Canaveral, Florida
Sunday
Day at Sea
Monday
Cozumel, Mexico
(previously Day at Sea)
Tuesday
George Town, Grand Cayman
(previously Tortola, British Virgin Islands)
Wednesday
Falmouth, Jamaica
(previously St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands)
Thursday
Day at Sea
Friday
Castaway Cay
Saturday
Port Canaveral, Florida
- Any Port Adventures that were pre-reserved in Tortola and St. Thomas will automatically be removed from Guest onboard accounts, while those for Castaway Cay will remain as scheduled. Port Adventures for Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Jamaica may be booked onboard through the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app or at the Port Adventures Desk, located on Deck 5, Mid-ship.
- For more information about this or any other Disney Cruise Line voyage, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney booking needs.
Storm Watch:
- Originally a tropical storm when this decision was made, Erin has now officially been upgraded to a Hurricane status, spinning off the east coast of the United States.
- While the storm poses (at this time) no threat to Florida or Walt Disney World, the Eastern Caribbean is in the line of sight for the storm, thus causing the changes to the itinerary.
- Fortunately for those aboard the Disney Treasure, the ship can evade the storm and reroute its path to avoid any impacts.
- While not “common" per se, Hurricanes and weather events are par for the course this time of year in the region, and this sort of thing (itinerary changes) is more likely to occur as opposed to outright cancellation of a voyage.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com