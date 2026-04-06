Photos: “It’s a Small World” Merchandise at Disneyland's “It’s a Small World” Toy Shop

New apparel, accessories, ear headbands, and home goods bring the iconic attraction’s style beyond the ride.

The happiest cruise that ever sailed is inspiring a colorful new collection fans can actually wear, style, and display.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

At “it's a small world” inside Disneyland Park, the “it’s a small world” Toy Shop is now offering a fresh assortment of merchandise that captures the charm, whimsy, and global spirit of the beloved attraction. Known for its bright patterns, cultural motifs, and instantly recognizable aesthetic, the ride’s signature style translates seamlessly into this new lineup. Let’s take a look at the items available now at “it’s a small world” Toy Shop at the exit of the attraction:

“It’s a small world” Ear Headband - $36.99

Toddler Girls’ Dres - $49.99

Pen Set - $22.99

Weekly Planner - $12.99

Spirit Jersey - $79.99

2”x3” Picture Frame - $39.99

Figurine Play Set - $39.99

Girls’ Tee Shirt - $26.99

Throw Blanket - $69.99

Hippo Pen - $14.99

Note Pad Set - $12.99

Set of 3 Journals - $19.99

Zip-Up Hoodie - $69.99

Mug - $19.99

Metal Tumbler with Pouch - $59.99

Set of 6 Stickers - $19.99

Tea Towel - $19.99

Kids’ Ringer Tee - $26.99

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Reiley Selinger
Reiley, based in Los Angeles, is a Muppets aficionado with a love for theme parks and all things spooky.
View all articles by Reiley Selinger
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino