Photos: “It’s a Small World” Merchandise at Disneyland's “It’s a Small World” Toy Shop
The happiest cruise that ever sailed is inspiring a colorful new collection fans can actually wear, style, and display.
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At “it's a small world” inside Disneyland Park, the “it’s a small world” Toy Shop is now offering a fresh assortment of merchandise that captures the charm, whimsy, and global spirit of the beloved attraction. Known for its bright patterns, cultural motifs, and instantly recognizable aesthetic, the ride’s signature style translates seamlessly into this new lineup. Let’s take a look at the items available now at “it’s a small world” Toy Shop at the exit of the attraction:
“It’s a small world” Ear Headband - $36.99
Toddler Girls’ Dres - $49.99
Pen Set - $22.99
Weekly Planner - $12.99
Spirit Jersey - $79.99
2”x3” Picture Frame - $39.99
Figurine Play Set - $39.99
Girls’ Tee Shirt - $26.99
Throw Blanket - $69.99
Hippo Pen - $14.99
Note Pad Set - $12.99
Set of 3 Journals - $19.99
Zip-Up Hoodie - $69.99
Mug - $19.99
Metal Tumbler with Pouch - $59.99
Set of 6 Stickers - $19.99
Tea Towel - $19.99
Kids’ Ringer Tee - $26.99
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