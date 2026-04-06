Photos: “It’s a Small World” Merchandise at Disneyland's “It’s a Small World” Toy Shop

New apparel, accessories, ear headbands, and home goods bring the iconic attraction’s style beyond the ride.

The happiest cruise that ever sailed is inspiring a colorful new collection fans can actually wear, style, and display.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

At “it's a small world” inside Disneyland Park, the “it’s a small world” Toy Shop is now offering a fresh assortment of merchandise that captures the charm, whimsy, and global spirit of the beloved attraction. Known for its bright patterns, cultural motifs, and instantly recognizable aesthetic, the ride’s signature style translates seamlessly into this new lineup. Let’s take a look at the items available now at “it’s a small world” Toy Shop at the exit of the attraction:

“It’s a small world” Ear Headband - $36.99

Toddler Girls’ Dres - $49.99

Weekly Planner - $12.99

Spirit Jersey - $79.99

2”x3” Picture Frame - $39.99

Figurine Play Set - $39.99

Girls’ Tee Shirt - $26.99

Throw Blanket - $69.99

Zip-Up Hoodie - $69.99

Mug - $19.99

Set of 6 Stickers - $19.99

Tea Towel - $19.99

Kids’ Ringer Tee - $26.99

More Disneyland Resort News: