From Big Bang to a Big Top: Johnny Galecki Stops by Cirque Du Soleil's Drawn to Life at Walt Disney World
The Cirque Du Soleil show is permanently located exclusively at Walt Disney World
A TV-favorite has stopped by the Cirque Du Soleil tent permanently located at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World to take in a performance of Drawn to Life.
What’s Happening:
- Johnny Galecki, star of the hit series The Big Bang Theory, as well as roles in ABC’s Roseanne and the follow-up, The Conners, stopped by Walt Disney World recently.
- There, he took in a performance of the exclusive Cirque Du Soleil show, Drawn to Life, which is permanently housed at Disney Springs.
- To commemorate his visit, the official Cirque Du Soleil Drawn to Life Instagram account showed off pictures of Galecki with the cast of the show, as well as signing an autograph wall at the theater.
- A creative collaboration between renowned memory-makers Cirque du Soleil and Disney, Drawn to Life transports guests into the world of Disney animation in Cirque du Soleil’s signature style.
- This exclusive experience has wowed Walt Disney World guests and Cirque du Soleil fans, both young and old, while bringing timeless Disney stories to life in an unforgettable way.
- In the show, we follow Julie, a courageous and determined girl, who discovers an unexpected gift left by her late father: an unfinished animation piece. Guided by a surprising pencil, she embarks on an inspiring quest sprinkled with her Disney childhood memories. Through this journey, she will learn to imagine new possibilities and animate the story of her future.
- Having officially debuted at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs in 2021, the show has been performing there since, even with new acts added into the story.
