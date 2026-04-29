The Impact of Disney and Make-A-Wish's Partnership is Explored in "Lasting Wishes" Trailer

The special debuts May 1 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

A new special will explore the longtime bond between Disney and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the children who've had a very special experience thanks to that partnership, and you can check out a preview for it now.

What's Happening:

Debuting May 1 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, Lasting Wishes: A Disney and Make-A-Wish Celebration explores how for so many children facing critical illnesses, a Disney Parks visit is at the top of their wish list and the emotional and long lasting impacts these visits and encounters have had through the decades.

The special will debut in the midst of the return of Disney's annual Week of Wishes, which includes special events like an Avengers-themed event at Disneyland Resort (featuring Anthony Mackie and Paul Bettany), children performing on Broadway in Disney’s Aladdin, a fan attending the premiere of The Mandalorian and Grogu and more.

Watch the trailer for Lasting Wishes above, which includes appearances from Disney cast members, celebrities and, of course, families who've had these experiences, including a couple of heartwarming examples of children who were given Disney Parks Make-A-Wish visits and then grew up to actually go to work for the company.