The Impact of Disney and Make-A-Wish's Partnership is Explored in "Lasting Wishes" Trailer
The special debuts May 1 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
A new special will explore the longtime bond between Disney and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the children who've had a very special experience thanks to that partnership, and you can check out a preview for it now.
What's Happening:
- Debuting May 1 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, Lasting Wishes: A Disney and Make-A-Wish Celebration explores how for so many children facing critical illnesses, a Disney Parks visit is at the top of their wish list and the emotional and long lasting impacts these visits and encounters have had through the decades.
- The special will debut in the midst of the return of Disney's annual Week of Wishes, which includes special events like an Avengers-themed event at Disneyland Resort (featuring Anthony Mackie and Paul Bettany), children performing on Broadway in Disney’s Aladdin, a fan attending the premiere of The Mandalorian and Grogu and more.
- Watch the trailer for Lasting Wishes above, which includes appearances from Disney cast members, celebrities and, of course, families who've had these experiences, including a couple of heartwarming examples of children who were given Disney Parks Make-A-Wish visits and then grew up to actually go to work for the company.
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