"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: Ryan Reynolds, Maya Rudolph and More to Appear Week of October 6th

The show also welcomes Jennifer Lopez, Kirsten Dunst, Chris O'Donnell, Michaela Jae Rodriguez and others

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of October 6th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts, chefs, and more.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of October 6-10:

Monday, October 6 Jennifer Lopez ( Kiss of the Spider Woman ) Michaela Jaé Rodriguez ( Loot )

Tuesday, October 7 Chris O’Donnell ( 9-1-1: Nashville ) Mason Thames ( Black Phone 2 ) Performance by Josh Ross

Wednesday, October 8 Ryan Reynolds ( John Candy: I Like Me ) DIY your Halloween décor with Monica Mangin

Thursday, October 9 Kirsten Dunst ( Roofman ) Lukas Gage “Shopping Day at Live " with Monica Mangin

Friday, October 10 Maya Rudolph ( Loot ) Greta Lee ( TRON: Ares )



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.