President of France Emmanuel Macron Stops By Disneyland Paris As Grand Debut of Disney Adventure World Approaches
They did a tour of the destination, and its impact on the French economy.
The French President visited Disneyland Paris on the eve of their massive expansion's debut, alongside the resort's president and Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro.
What's Happening:
- As Disneyland Paris gets ready to dawn a new era with the debut of Disney Adventure World (formerly Walt Disney Studios Park), French President Emmanuel Macron stopped by the European destination today (March 27).
- During his visit, the French president was present as Disneyland Paris shared the results of a new study conducted by SETEC, highlight the their continued impact on French tourism and the wider economy.
- This comes just before the opening of the renamed and expanded Disney Adventure World on March 29, part of an ambitious €2 billion investment plan that was announced back in 2018. When the entire expansion is complete, including the new World of Frozen and the creation of 1,000 new jobs, the footprint of the park will have roughly doubled.
- Along with the President of France, other public officials were joined alongside new Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro, who shared the destination's strategic role in France and across Europe.
- A tour of the entire Disneyland Paris site was led by Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris, who gave the special guests the chance to meet with Cast Members, suppliers, and Disney Imagineering teams.
- Since 1992, there have been 445 million visits to the destination, remaining Europe's number one tourist destination and accounting for 6.1 of France's national tourism revenue. Disneyland Paris is a major economic and employment hub, supported by €13 billion of investments since 1992, and generating 70,000 direct, indirect, and induced jobs.
- As a key employer in France, Disneyland Paris employs more than 20,000 Cast Members, representing more than 120 nationalities and 500 different roles. With 90% on permanent contracts, the resort places strong emphasis on career development, progression and inclusion, supported by training programs and internal mobility opportunities.
- For more than three decades, Disneyland Paris has played a central role in local, national and European tourism and economic development, continuing to create jobs, generate value and support regional growth.
- The resort continues its transformation, with Disney Adventure World representing a major new milestone, alongside continued investments across its parks, hotels and Disney Village.
- Upcoming openings - including the first attraction inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Up and a one-of-a-kind land dedicated to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Lion King are all slated as part of these investments.
- Reuters captured the French President greeting officials alongside Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro and other key figures during the visit as well..
A World of Adventure Awaits:
- This weekend marks the grand debut of Disney Adventure World, a key part of the whole investment happening at the Disneyland Paris Resort.
- On Sunday, March 29, guests will walk into the park (formerly Walt Disney Studios Paris) and experience a massive addition as the park becomes Disney Adventure World.
- The park will see the opening of the World of Frozen, complete with signature attraction, Frozen Ever After, and the official debut of the already viral sensation - a walk-around Olaf animatronic figure.
- To get to this area of the park, guests will also experience the new Adventure Way, which will feature smaller attractions - like one based on Tangled, and the aforementioned new Up attraction - as well as plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.
- At the center of it all, the new Adventure Bay. This lagoon, aside from being the hub of everything new in the park, will also play host to a new nightly spectacular, Disney Cascade of Lights, which features more than 350 drones in the sky and on the water.
- Additionally, the Disney Hotels are being refurbished in a major way, with the latest being Disney Sequoia Lodge, on top of the ongoing transformation of the Disney Village.
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