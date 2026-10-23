Magic Kingdom's Haunted Mansion Has its Own "Nightmare Before Christmas" Homage

The connection between the Haunted Mansion and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is one that gets discussed and debated every year at this time. While many people love Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland, others feel it lasts too long. Meanwhile, a significant portion of the "be fair to Florida" crowd would love to see Haunted Mansion Holiday come to Magic Kingdom's Haunted Mansion, at least for a while. But it turns out that Disney World's version of the ride doesn't completely ignore the movie, or at least its inspiration.

What's Happening:

A new Instagram post from Walt Disney Imagineering reveals that Magic Kingdom's Haunted Mansion has a little Nightmare Before Christmas Easter egg hiding on the attraction that most people probably don't notice.

It turns out that there are two books in the Haunted Mansion's library that reference The Nightmare Before Christmas. One book on a table shows off the story's title, while a separate book on the floor has an image of Jack Skellington.

A book reference is a fitting one to bring Nightmare into the East Coast Haunted Mansion, as the story existed as a poem before it was a film, so perhaps these are meant to be copies of that poem. Lines from the poem that aren't in the film are part of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Holiday.

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