Photos: New Marvel Art Atelier Exhibit Showcases Masterfully Done Pieces by Marvel Mentees

One of the more unique offerings at Disneyland Paris is the chance to stay inside a truly special hotel. Disney Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel can be compared to a chic New York boutique hotel, fused with a Marvel museum. This is largely because of the large amount of Marvel art surrounding those who visit.

Unlike some of the resorts of say, Walt Disney World, where a Marvel theme might be adapted by 60 foot tall statues of the superheroes, Disney Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel, keeps it classy and elegant, displaying the art throughout the hotel in a gallery-style setting.

With the mission of inspiring a new generation of Marvel artists and creators, the hotel has a special exhibit area - Marvel Art Atelier. Earlier this month, a class of talented artists unleashed their own superpowers (with their pens!) under the guidance of Marvel mentors. Now, their art is on display in this section of the hotel.

Elena Casagrande, Humberto Ramos, Iban Coello, and Adi Granov served as the mentors to the artists featured throughout the exhibit, teaching them the techniques that they use to bring the pages to life in a signature Marvel style. They were even challenged on specific Marvel themes too. Now, their art is on display for all to enjoy at Disney Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel.

Outside of this exhibit, More than 350 pieces of Marvel artwork are featured throughout the hotel, along with activities for the whole family that allow the to become a comic book artist in the Marvel Design Studio. Keeping the idea of a stylish Manhattan hotel, the lodging also includes heated indoor and outdoor pools, the Metro Health Club and outdoor Hero Training Zone for fitness fun, and several restaurants and lodges like the Skyline Bar.

There is currently no official end date for this special exhibit, though if the mentorship program happens again, they will likely be swapped out in favor of the new artists.