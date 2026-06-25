Photos: New Disney Springs Photo Spot Celebrates Arrival of New Marvel Expansion to "Magic: The Gathering"

A new photo spot has arrived at Disney Springs celebrating the arrival of the new Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes game that launched last week. Guests visiting Once Upon A Toy in the Marketplace section of Disney Springs can find this giant version of a special card from the game featuring Iron Man.

Located at the back of the shop, guests and fans of the new game can find this giant card, fully replicated like the handheld one. There's also a fun half-card display, so that guests can stand behind it as though they are the subject of the card. This one also includes the game logo.

The new game is a major crossover for Magic: The Gathering, keeping the same game mechanics but bringing the characters, locations, and stories from Marvel Comics into the game. Marvel Super Heroes is a fully draftable Magic expansion featuring elements from across the Marvel universe. The crossover also represents another major milestone for Magic: The Gathering, which continues to evolve beyond its traditional fantasy roots while introducing new audiences to the game. Marvel's massive global fanbase could help attract first-time players, while longtime Magic fans gain an entirely new roster of characters to build strategies around.

While the game launched on June 19th in select locations, the full Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes set officially releases on June 26 and is available through local game stores, Disney Store, Amazon, and other retailers.