New My Disney Experience Merchandise Test Shows Potential at Walt Disney World, Lackluster in Beta Mode
The new service could be handy in the future, if/when it features more than one retail location.
A new test has appeared on some users' My Disney Experience app, allowing guests to explore different merchandise items and (eventually) where they can be found throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Select users of the My Disney Experience app are being invited to test a new merchandise system at the Walt Disney World.
- Based on the test, you will be able to scroll through pages of Disney merchandise (or using a handy-dandy search function) to find products you might like.
- From there, you will be able select the item, and discover what stores you can pick up the items at anywhere throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.
- The selection reveals pricing and availability information, guiding you to the item.
- Based on the current test - it does not seem you will be able to purchase anything through this function (like Mobile Checkout), just locate the item where it might be throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.
- At the time of the test, this feature only functions with the World of Disney location at Disney Springs. Though users could infer that with the simplicity (based on user interface) of this service, how more stores could easily be added.
- In years past, Cast Members could assist guests in retail locations with a merchandise finder system (perhaps an earlier iteration of this one), guiding guests to other locations where a sold-out item or say, a Spirit Jersey in a different size could be found. However, this system was only available to Cast Members, now seemingly moving into the palm of guests' hands with this new system.
A Whole Wide World:
- This test is a strange one in its inception - showing off items that are only at the World of Disney at Disney Springs.
- While we are not the app developers, we have to wonder what the point of showing off a slew of items via the app for guests to click and see that it is at the World of Disney is accomplishing. Or, how it differs from actually going to the location itself and browsing the shelves.
- Again, the app functions (as of this test) do not allow for purchasing and pick-up, just revealing that a selected item is available at World of Disney.
- The handful of items that we checked were all available, which leads us to wonder if an item is not available at the store at all, if it would even appear on the main page or via search.
- The World of Disney is the largest retail location on Walt Disney World property, and the test doesn’t even specify where in the store a specific merchandise item could be found. Clicking for more information simply suggests that if you can’t find the item, “ask a cast member!”
- Perhaps this test would be more worthwhile if it even included just two more stores - say the Emporium at Magic Kingdom and the Creations Shop at EPCOT. Then we could really see how this app feature could function, as opposed to being a digital World of Disney Catalog (and a catalog that you can’t even order from at that).
