Mouse Madness 11: Opening Round - Figment vs. Albert

Welcome to the opening round of our 11th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the cutest Disney character. We have created a bracket of 16 of the most adorable Disney characters in four different regions and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine who is the cutest.

Before we get into our next matchup, let’s take a look at the last result. Boo handled her business as the top seed in the Pixar region and it was not particularly close. Perhaps name recognition was an issue for the Pixar Shorts star as Piper managed just about 24% of the vote. Boo is emerging as a favorite in this tournament.

Our next matchup takes us to the Parks region where top-seeded Figment will take on Hong Kong Disneyland’s Albert. Figment may have a much bigger established fanbase, but that didn’t carry much weight for Stitch in his opening matchup. The EPCOT icon may just need one little spark to get past the Mystic Manor monkey.

Vote in the poll below for which character you think should move on to the next round.

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the cutest Disney character!