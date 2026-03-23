Mouse Madness 12: Opening Round - California Screamin' vs Sun Wheel

Which Paradise Pier attraction should spin into the next round?

Welcome to the opening round of our 12th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney('s) California Adventure by putting extinct DCA offerings against each other. We have created a bracket of 16 former features in four different regions — and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine what was the best part of the park's past.

Before we get into today's matchup, let’s take a look at the previous poll's results. When pitting a daytime parade against a nighttime spectacular, the nighttime is the right time! As a result, LuminAria is moving on to the Elite 8.

Today, we head back to the Rethemed Region as two Piers (get it?) face off. On one side of the boardwalk, we have California Screamin', which has since been rethemed as Incredicoaster. Not too far away, we have the Sun Wheel — later known as Mickey's Fun Wheel and, currently, resides in the park as Pixar Pal-A-Round.

Vote in the poll below for which attraction you think should move on to the next round.

Today's Mouse Madness matchup brings us back to Rethemed Region.



Which since-revamped California Adventure attraction deserves a spot in the next round?https://t.co/QYimk3LdCo — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) March 23, 2026

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to highlight the best extinct California Adventure offering.