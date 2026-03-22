Mouse Madness 12: Opening Round - Eureka! vs. LuminAria

Welcome to the opening round of our 12th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney('s) California Adventure by putting extinct DCA offerings against each other. We have created a bracket of 16 former features in four different regions — and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine what was the best part of the park's past.

Before we get into today's matchup, let’s take a look at the previous poll's results. With dramatic flair, the ABC Soap Opera Bistro slapped Hollywood & Dine. Its story will continue into the Elite 8.

As for today, we're going to the Shows & Entertainment Region. First up, the daytime parade Eureka!, which celebrated the Golden State in a unique and quirky way. It will face off against the nighttime spectacular LuminAria. Which early DCA entertainment offering will prevail?

Vote in the poll below for which attraction you think should move on to the next round.

Today's Mouse Madness matchup takes us to the Shows & Entertainment Region.



Which early DCA offering deserves to move on to the next round?https://t.co/6gvIHZKymP — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) March 22, 2026

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to highlight the best extinct California Adventure offering.