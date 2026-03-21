Mouse Madness 12: Opening Round - ABC Soap Opera Bistro vs. Hollywood & Dine

Welcome to the opening round of our 12th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney('s) California Adventure by putting extinct DCA offerings against each other. We have created a bracket of 16 former features in four different regions — and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine what was the best part of the park's past.

Before we get into today's matchup, let’s take a look at the previous poll's results. In an upset, Heimlich devoured Superstar Limo for a (meal) ticket to the Elite 8.

Now, we're headed to the Extinct Dining Region. Once upon a time, there was a table service location themed to iconic places from your favorite daytime stories. It was called ABC Soap Opera Bistro. Nearby, there was a quick-service food court with multiple cuisine options called Hollywood & Dine (not to be confused with Hollywood & Vine at Disney's Hollywood Studios). Today, we put these two Backlot dining locations against each other to see who comes out at the top of the food chain.

Vote in the poll below for which attraction you think should move on to the next round.

Our DCA-themed Mouse Madness continues with a matchup from the Extinct Dining region.



Which departed dining location deserves to move on?https://t.co/WsqbAYOQo2 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) March 21, 2026

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to highlight the best extinct California Adventure offering.