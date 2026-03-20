Mouse Madness 12: Opening Round - Superstar Limo vs. Heimlich's Chew Chew Train

Welcome to the opening round of our 12th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney('s) California Adventure by putting extinct DCA offerings against each other. We have created a bracket of 16 former features in four different regions — and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine what was the best part of the park's past.

Before we get into today's matchup, let’s take a look at the previous poll's results. Things started out pretty even, but Orange Stinger proved to be the queen bee over Mulholland Madness. So, it's the big citrus moving on to the Elite 8.

Now, we're headed to the Gone Gone Region, featuring two beloved/belittled former DCA attractions. Superstar Limo was an infamous flop when the park opened, but it has gained a cult following in the years since. Meanwhile, Heimlich's Chew Chew Train (which opened in 2002) lasted several more years, but said "auf wiedersehen" in 2018.

Vote in the poll below for which attraction you think should move on to the next round.

It's time for our next Mouse Madness match up!



Which extinct California Adventure attraction deserves to move on in the tournament?https://t.co/OLLh3NV0mD — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) March 20, 2026

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to highlight the best extinct California Adventure offering.