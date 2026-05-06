Special Offer Makes National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions Easier to Enjoy in 2026
To enjoy the offer, expeditions must be booked by May 28.
A special offer will make a journey with National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions a bit easier in 2026.
What's Happening:
- National Geographic Expeditions offers plenty of exciting and exotic locations to see. Wild, remote, and far from the everyday trip.
- With expeditions to Alaska's glacier-lined shores, the Galapogos Islands full of wildlife, and even the remote icy expanse of the arctic, there are plenty of options to choose from.
- Now, with a special offer, those looking to take a journey with National Geographic Expeditions can enjoy $1500 per guest on select 2026 National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions departures.
- This will make it a bit easier for those who want to explore with the pioneers of modern expedition travel, on voyages shaped by more than 60 years of exploration aboard small ships that being you closer, guided by experts, and shared with a community of curious travelers.
- The $1500 per guest offer is available on select 2026 voyages when booked by May 28, 2026.
- For more information and to take advantage of this special offer, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
An Expedition with Nat Geo:
- National Geographic has an abundance of experience sending scientists and adventurers around the globe. When guests travel with National Geographic Expeditions, they’ll gain access to people, places, and cultures, accompanied by experts, guides, and local experts met along the way.
- The relationship that Nat Geo has with scientists, storytellers, museums, and researchers grant special access to sites around the globe.
- Those on the expeditions can also see behind-the-scenes on efforts to restore cultural and natural treasures.
- Most importantly, not only are the expeditions incredibly exciting and adventurous, but those who embark will also gain knowledge while traveling.
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