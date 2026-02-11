Disney Legend To Appear at EPCOT Once Again, Showcasing Her Line of Paintings Featuring Her Animated Persona
But will there be something there that wasn't there before?
A Disney Legend will soon be at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts once again, showcasing her line of paintings featuring her animated likeness.
What’s Happening:
- Starting tomorrow, February 12, guests visiting the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts at Walt Disney World can meet with Disney Legend Paige O’Hara.
- While O’Hara is best known as the voice of Belle in the acclaimed Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Beauty and the Beast, she is also a Disney Fine Artist, creating a number of Belle-inspired pieces that will be featured at the event.
- She will be on location during the event through Monday, February 16, during select windows, at the Disney Fine Art Location as you leave Communicore Plaza, headed across the bridge toward World Showcase on the right. Regular park guests know this location as a retail stand and DVC kiosk, just ahead of the area where a crowd is usually gathered to start their Disney Lorcana quest during the festival.
- It is also important to note that a Virtual Queue might be implemented to meet O’Hara. This is NOT the traditional virtual queue via the My Disney Experience app. Instead, ask the cast members at the location who can assist you.
- To plan your visit to EPCOT for the festival, or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Meet Paige:
- Thursday, February 12, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
- Friday, February 13, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
- Saturday, February 14, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
- Sunday, February 15, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
- Monday, February 16, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
About Paige:
- Paige O’Hara has found much success as an actress and singer, but found another career as an artist.
- Using the medium of painting as a means of relaxing, she studied and learned from the masters like Turner, Sargent, and Da Vinci.
- While her training isn’t formal, you can see her skill level and years of practice evidenced in her work.
- As she grew more successful on stage, she painted for herself and as for birthday presents, but it was one event in Los Angeles where she brought one of her Belle pieces to display for the first time to the public, catching the eye of the head of Disney Fine Art and the rest was history.
- She then launched a series of paintings on some of her favorite moments from the animated classic, loosely titled “Belles by Belle,” some of which will be featured at the event.
