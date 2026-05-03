Photos/Video: Discovering Walt's Plane at the Palm Springs Air Museum with D23

D23 Members were recently invited to do something extraordinarily special and head to the Palm Springs Air Museum to celebrate Walt Disney's plane - the Mickey Mouse One - as it gets restored.

As the Palm Springs Air Museum, is, well, a museum, there are plenty of displays and plaques that entice visitors to learn more about the aircraft that is featured at the museum.

As part of the event, D23 Members were also joined by president of the Walt Disney Archives, Becky Cline and Disney Legend Bob Gurr. Together, along with some other special guests, they were able to share many memorable moments and stories about the aircraft.

Similar to other D23 Events, a lot of information about the subject was shared - including more travel stories and facts about the Mickey Mouse One.

And, like other D23 Events, those in attendance got some fun swag in the form of the usual pin, and a special postcard showing off the interior of the plane.

Some VIP Ticket holders were also able to go inside the plane, but many Disney fans have already come quite close to the aircaft. You may recall that this plane was once on display on the backlot of the Disney-MGM Studios (later renamed Disney's Hollywood Studios) at Walt Disney World, visible to those aboard the Backlot Tour. As the backlot became the eventual home of Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the park, the plane had to be relocated, especially after decades in the Florida sun and temperamental weather. Hence, the massive restoration effort that led it to the Palm Springs Air Museum in California.

Special souvenirs are also available at the musuem celebrating the manufacturer and model of aircraft that the Mickey Mouse One is.

As we already mentioned, some ticket holders were able to go into the plane. Those attendees were also joined by Disney Legend Bob Gurr, who has famously said "if it's at Disneyland and it moves, I probably designed it." Therefore, he knows a lot about moving parts and Walt Disney himself, having been on the plane and showing folks around.

More displays around the Palm Springs Air Museum show off details and artifacts about Walt's Plane.

A special display also gives a peek inside, showing off how the aircraft looked in Walt's day, and giving an idea of the state that it will be restored to.

This event was a special one hosted by D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Club, and while the plane is currently housed at the Palm Springs Air Museum, there is no guarantee that the plane will be seen on public display.