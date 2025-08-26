Postcards from a Trip: Disney Dining Caters to Everyone

My daughter Claire has a serious dairy and egg allergy and requires an EpiPen. Thankfully, she has only had a couple of incidents because we have been very diligent about what she eats. Such allergies can make a trip difficult, especially considering we are spending a couple of weeks away from our own kitchen and unable to prepare our own food.

Walt Disney World has taken the worry off our minds because of how incredible they are at accommodating allergies for their guests. In 2014, on our first family trip, I was amazed to see the level of commitment food servers had for the guests, and now eleven years later, I am still amazed at how well Walt Disney World caters to the needs of their guests in relation to food allergies.

For Claire, she does not go out for dinner often when we are at home. When we went to Myrtle Beach, we always chose an accommodation that had a kitchen because allergy awareness wasn’t that important to many of the surrounding restaurants. Often allergy accommodations would be a vegan meal, and that is not what Claire wants. She likes French fries, chicken, burgers, and the occasional salad.

When we go to Disney World, worries disappear about food because of the incredible dedication put into ensuring that all guests have a great experience, including eating. Claire has come to trust the word of the Cast Members we encounter, and as she has gotten older, whenever she is curious about a type of food she would like to try, Claire has asked the Cast Member and read the ingredient lists which are available at popcorn stands and quick service locations throughout the parks and hotels.

Before I get too ahead of myself I need to make it clear that when eating out with food allergies a 100% safe guarantee isn’t always possible, but time and time again, Disney policy and the training and knowledge of their Cast Members makes food preparation transparent and gives me and my family all the information we need to make the decisions about what is safe to eat.

In the past we have dined at table service restaurants where the chef will come out and speak to us personally about allergy needs and accommodate us. The dedication and commitment that Cast Members have in the food service is equal across the property.

During our most recent trip, we ordered at Connections Eatery in EPCOT, Claire spoke to a Cast Member named Stephen who was working the cash register and asked him how the food is prepared in the case of an allergy. This man who takes thousands of orders a day, and is far from the kitchen, didn’t miss a beat. He easily described to Claire how meals with an allergy tag are prepared in a separate kitchen to avoid cross contamination, and that the servers who are assigned to that kitchen are tasked only in that kitchen. He also explained that the servers would change their gloves if they were dealing with multiple types of allergies to avoid cross contamination.

When we ordered Mickey Waffles at Good’s Food to Go at Old Key West, Claire met a Cast Member named Rebecca who was knowledgeable and ensured that she too enjoyed one of the sought after meals in Walt Disney World. When we came back the next day for the same meal, Rebecca was working again, and before my wife or Claire could mention the allergy, Rebecca remembered from the previous day. Customer service at its best.

No matter where we went, from Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, or Animal Kingdom, there was an assortment of food that Claire could enjoy because Disney was willing to plan for food allergies and not leave any guest out on the magic.

You can spot a food allergy by the purple trays that are used to distinguish the food from other orders. Not only does Disney train its Cast Members to be the best, but they spend the effort and resources to have unique tools that show they are committed to keeping their guests safe.

I would like to say the other major theme park in Central Florida is as accommodating, but that was not what we experienced. On this recent trip we also visited Universal Studios. We knew from research that there would be some issues about allergies and food. When we asked at our hotel quick service about allergy accommodations they directed us to some fruit or other consumables that would not have interested Claire. There were no options for alternative-made to go meals for her. When we visited the parks and asked for some of the quick service locations or the food carts, and we mentioned an allergy, the Team Members looked uncertain how to respond. There didn’t appear to be any specific policy, and while we found some food Claire could eat, we ultimately relied on food we brought into the park. The Team Members serving butterbeer in City Walk were the most knowledgeable and helpful in relation to our allergy questions. As good as butterbeer is, it does not make a meal.

One possibility that Claire was interested in was a vegan shepherd’s pie. When we asked the Team Member about allergies, they disappeared into the building to ask. So far so good. When they returned, they told us that yes the vegan shepherd’s pie was allergy free. Claire, my wife, and I both felt uneasy and opted not to purchase it and walked away. We were then stopped by another Team Member who informed us from the same food stand, that the vegan shepherd’s pie had an egg wash on it.

I applaud the Team Member who found us and told us about the egg wash. However, how do you call something vegan if it has an egg wash on it? This was quite the difference in service compared to Disney and Universal. We did not book any table services at Universal, and perhaps we would have had a better experience in this example. However, the differences between Universal and Disney in food service was apparent to us.

Anywhere at Walt Disney World, Cast Members are happy to produce the nutritional binder, and if you ask them a question about allergy issues, they either answer with confidence, or call a supervisor who answers with confidence. This happens at table service restaurants, popcorn stands, and quick service locations at any park, including the water parks.

As a parent who worries about the safety of my children, I am so thankful to know that when we visit Walt Disney World, they have a plan in place that is effective and successful in allowing every guest, no matter their need, to have a magical visit.