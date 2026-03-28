Photos/Video: Now in 2D, Take A Ride on Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Remy at Disney Adventure World

Suddenly we're hungry.

Guests visiting the newly transformed Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris can also head to a park classic that has a bit of new magic of its own.

In October of 2025, the original version of the Ratatouille-based dark ride, Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Remy went into a refurbishment at the park that saw a new scene added to the queue, similar to one that has been in place at the EPCOT version of the attraction since it opened stateside.

However, something else happened that fans had been crying out for for quite some time, with the attraction now fully converted to be presented in 2D, no longer requiring glasses to experience the adventure.

The areas that distributed the glasses in the queue are now walled off, as they have no need to give glasses to passing guests.

The attraction reopened alongside the fun of this milestone weekend, which is also seeing the debut of World of Frozen at the park, and the park adopting its new identity as Disney Adventure World. This also includes the debut of Adventure Way and Adventure Bay, home of some smaller attractions and a brand new night time spectacular.

Be sure to check out the newly 2-Dimensional trip through Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Remy in our video below.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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Alex Reif
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).
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