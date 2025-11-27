Acclaimed Architect and Former Disney Board Member Robert A.M. Stern Passes Away at Age 86

Robert A.M. Stern, the distinguished American architect, author, and educator whose work reshaped the landscape of contemporary architecture, passed away recently at the age of 86.

As the founding partner of Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA), he guided one of the world’s most acclaimed practices. His work—spanning residential towers, academic campuses, civic institutions, and cultural landmarks—reflected a deep respect for historical continuity while embracing the needs of modern life. His architectural voice, rooted in tradition yet forward-looking, became a defining influence across generations.

Stern made a number of architectural contributions to the world of Disney, designing hotels such as the BoardWalk Resort and Yacht and Beach Club Resorts at Walt Disney World and the Hotel Cheyenne and the Newport Bay Club at Disneyland Paris. He also designed the Roy E. Disney Animation Building at the Disney Studios in Burbank that opened in December 1994. He also designed the Walt Disney World Casting Center, Celebration Health, and the Disney Ambassador Hotel at the Tokyo Disney Resort.

He was named to the Board of Directors of The Walt Disney Company in 1992, serving until 2003. His tenure at Disney highlighted the rare breadth of his architectural imagination. Colleagues praised his ability to blend narrative, urbanism, and design, helping guide decisions that influenced Disney’s built environments worldwide. His perspective brought a sophisticated architectural lens to a company synonymous with storytelling, and his contributions enriched Disney’s approach to place-making and experiential design.

Both the current and former CEOs of Disney had kind words to say about Stern following his passing. Current CEO Bob Iger said "Rest in peace, Robert Stern, a long time member of Disney's board of directors, and the architect of many of our highest quality buildings. We will miss his talent, his charm, and his support."

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner shared an even more personal story regarding Stern, who got one of his first jobs in the 1960s designing Eisner's parent's apartment in New York City.

One of Bob Stern’s first jobs in the 1960s was my parents’ apartment in NYC. He astonished my father and annoyed him by refusing to be easy. He joined the board of The Walt Disney Company and helped us strive for excellence, building 80 buildings over 20 years. He was an… pic.twitter.com/2pnjO966qr — Michael Eisner (@Michael_Eisner) November 27, 2025

Stern's legacy endures in his buildings, his writings, his students, and the countless lives and landscapes he touched. His influence—stretching from the halls of Yale to the boardroom of Disney—will continue to shape the built environment and the imagination of architects for generations to come.