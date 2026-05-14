Meet the Woman Who Shaped Disneyland's Lush Landscapes During a Walt Disney Family Museum Webinar
Discover Ruth Shellhorn's legacy in shaping Disneyland's charm.
The Walt Disney Family Museum is set to honor the work of landscape architect Ruth Shellhorn – who made significant contributions to the aesthetic of Disneyland.
What's Happening:
- Known for her work on her work on Bullock’s department stores and Fashion Square shopping centers, Ruth Patricia Shellhorn also contributed to the original design of Disneyland – helping define the distinctive mid-century regional aesthetic of Southern California.
- Shellhorn’s masterfully curated vibrant plant life and landscape designs transported visitors to distant lands of fantasy and adventure, contributing to one of the many innovative aspects of Disneyland.
- The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco is diving deep into Shellhorn's contributions to Disneyland’s iconic aesthetic with the help of licensed landscape architect Kelly Comras.
- "Ruth Shellhorn: Early Design and Construction of Disneyland with Landscape Architect Kelly Comras" takes place on Wednesday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m. PT as a Zoom Webinar.
- Tickets to this free event are already available for all Museum member levels via the Member Portal.
- They will then be available to the general public beginning tomorrow, Friday, May 15 at noon PT.
About The Walt Disney Family Museum:
- Founded by Walt Disney’s daughter, Diane Disney Miller, the museum was established on October 1, 2009, in San Francisco, CA.
- While the museum is unaffiliated with The Walt Disney Company, it is operated by the non-profit Walt Disney Family Foundation.
- There are ten interactive galleries narrating Walt Disney’s life from his early years to his passing in 1966.
- Notable Artifacts include:
- Walt’s personal items and awards
- Early animation sketches and films
- A 12-foot model of Disneyland
- The Lilly Belle locomotive from his Carolwood Pacific Railroad
- The museum is located at 104 Montgomery Street in the Presidio, San Francisco, CA 94129.
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