YouTuber Ryan Trahan Kicks Off New Series with Four Parks in One Day Attempt at Walt Disney World

WDW nerds and purists, give the guy a bit of slack on this one.

A popular YouTuber has ventured to Walt Disney World to kick off a new series on his channel, attempting four parks in a single day with a bit of content that might seem controversial amongst WDW's biggest fans.

What’s Happening:

A new vlog has arrived from popular YouTube user, Ryan Trahan, and in it, we’re heading to Walt Disney World.

This happens to be the first entry in a series that will see Ryan and his wife Haley go to the top tourist attractions around the country as part of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

Trahan shows some reviews as he kicks off their single day at Walt Disney World (yes, four parks in one day), and not all of them are positive. Disney Die-Hards and Purists, this is your official warning. Also, there are a few other little things that WDW's biggest fans might take issue with throughout the video, but nothing too egregious.

Ryan and Haley set off to see if the reviews are true, bouncing across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

You’ll see their reactions on attractions like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Space Mountain, Spaceship Earth, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind (which is not located at Test Track, despite his map), Kilimanjaro Safaris, Slinky Dog Dash, and others.

They even stop for a bite at Sci-Fi Dine-In at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, calling the whole thing a vibe before heading back to their hotel - Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa - for fireworks viewing.

Check it all out in the video below.

If you'd like to experience the fun of the Walt Disney World for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!