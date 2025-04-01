Save Up to 25% on Aulani Vacations this Fall

The discount applies to most stays of 4 consecutive nights or more.

Say “aloha" to incredible deals on trips to Disney’s Aulani this fall.

What’s Happening:

Disney is offering up to 25% off stays at their Hawaiian resort Aulani.

When booking a 4 night or more stay at the O’ahu resort for stays most nights between August 10th and October 19th, you can save between 20-25%.

Four consecutive night stays offer up to 20% off total booking with stays of 5-14 nights offering up to a 25% discount.

The offer is not valid on suites and 3-Bedroom Grand Villas.

Rooms must be booked by September 28th to receive the offer, with stays needing to be completed by October 20th.

Located on Oahu, Hawaii, Disney’s Aulani Resort is a great family getaway that offers many ways to create unforgettable memories.Guests will have the opportunity to experience the resort’s relaxing pools and beach, meet characters, participate in Luaus and other events, and experience their premium spa offerings.

For those looking to book a trip to Aulani, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

Read More Aulani: