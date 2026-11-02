Shanghai Disneyland Unveils Its First Official Partner Hotel
Meliá Shanghai Parkside is the first hotel in a program that Shanghai Disney Resort says will add more properties over time.
Following in the footsteps of other Disney resorts across the globe, Shanghai Disney Resort has launched an Official Partner Hotel Program.
What's Happening:
- Shanghai Disney Resort is expanding accommodation options for guests visiting the resort by launching an Official Partner Hotel Program.
- Meliá Shanghai Parkside, the resort’s first Official Partner Hotel, was revealed during an unveiling ceremony with representatives from Shanghai International Resort, Shendi Group, Shanghai Disney Resort and Meliá Hotels & Resorts in attendance.
- Located within the Shanghai International Resort, Meliá Shanghai Parkside Hotel is located just a short walk away from the Shanghai Disney Resort.
- Guests staying at the hotel have the opportunity to purchase a bundle package that includes a hotel room and Shanghai Disneyland One-Day Dated Ticket with Early Park Entry Pass through the Meliá Shanghai Parkside Hotel’s official website, WeChat mini program or offline channel, for hotel stays starting November 16, 2026.
- Upon arrival, guests will also be able to purchase other park ticket products, including the Afternoon Ticket with Combo Coupon Package.
- Additional resorts will be added to the program in the future, bringing convenient leisure and vacation experiences that deliver quality, guest service and value to an even greater number of guests.
Disney Enchanted Star Hotel Opening This December:
- Meanwhile, accommodation options within Shanghai Disney Resort are expanding with the opening of the resort's third on-site hotel, Disney Enchanted Star Hotel.
- The new hotel will officially open on December 16, 2026, with reservations opening at midnight on November 6, 2026, Shanghai time. That is 8:00 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday, November 5.
- The resort says the stay is inspired by wishes and dreams, and it opened the announcement with a nod to “When You Wish Upon a Star.” The hotel’s tagline is “Where wishes meet a magical stay.”
- The nine-story deluxe hotel sits on the shores of Wishing Star Lake, a short walk from the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel. It has 400 rooms and suites and offers views of Shanghai Disneyland.
- Its design pays homage to Shanghai’s early 20th-century architecture and draws on Art Nouveau. That fits the resort’s guiding philosophy of being “authentically Disney and distinctly Chinese.”
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