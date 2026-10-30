Wish Granted: Disney Enchanted Star Hotel Opening Date Announced for Shanghai Disney Resort

Plus, a First Look at the lobby, Club Room, and Deluxe Room.

Shanghai Disney Resort’s third themed hotel has an opening date. Disney Enchanted Star Hotel will welcome its first guests on December 16, 2026, and reservations open next week.

What’s Happening

Shanghai Disney Resort announced on Instagram that the Shanghai Disney Enchanted Star Hotel (上海迪士尼星愿酒店) will officially open on December 16th, 2026. Until now, the resort had only said the hotel would open this winter.

Reservations open at midnight on November 6th, 2026, Shanghai time. That is 8:00 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday, November 5th.

The resort says the stay is inspired by wishes and dreams, and it opened the announcement with a nod to “When You Wish Upon a Star.” The hotel’s tagline is “Where wishes meet a magical stay.”

The resort also released the first official photos of the hotel’s lobby and two room types: the Enchanted Star Club Room and the Enchanted Star Deluxe Room.

A First Look Inside

The grand lobby is a rotunda with a spiraling chandelier of stars at its center. The columns are etched with gold star motifs, and a large half-moon window looks out over the grounds. A bronze statue of Sorcerer Mickey stands on a pedestal near the window.

The Enchanted Star Club Room has two beds and a fold-down third bed. When it’s lowered, the bed reveals artwork of Duffy and Friends gazing at a starry night sky. A gold-framed screen above it shows Enchanted Storybook Castle lit by fireworks, and a bay window looks out toward the lake.

The Enchanted Star Deluxe Room has purple, arched upholstered headboards and gold bed runners. Soft murals of a fairy-tale castle and swirling trails of stars hang above the beds.

What We Already Knew

The hotel was first announced at a groundbreaking ceremony in August 2023, and the final primary steel beam was installed in January 2025.

The hotel’s name was revealed in June during a “Sharing Moment” for Shanghai Disney Resort’s 10th anniversary. The December 16 opening falls exactly six months after that milestone.

The nine-story deluxe hotel sits on the shores of Wishing Star Lake, a short walk from the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel. It has 400 rooms and suites and offers views of Shanghai Disneyland.

Its design pays homage to Shanghai’s early 20th-century architecture and draws on Art Nouveau. That fits the resort’s guiding philosophy of being “authentically Disney and distinctly Chinese.”

It joins the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel (420 rooms) and the Toy Story Hotel (795 rooms), bringing the resort to about 1,615 hotel rooms.

More rooms are already on the way: Shanghai Disney Resort announced a fourth hotel in November 2025.