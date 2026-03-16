Mickey, Duffy, And All Their Friends Dress to the Nines for 10th Anniversary of Shanghai Disney Resort
Cast Members and Performers get in on all the fun too
With the 10th Anniversary of Shanghai Disney Resort on approach, Mickey, Duffy, and all their friends will be dressed up for the occasion.
What's Happening:
- As we get closer to Shanghai Disney Resort's 10th Birthday Celebration, the resort revealed brand new looks that Mickey, Duffy, and all their friends will be sporting for the big occasion.
- Resort Cast Members and Dancers will also be dressing up in a brand new way, and new merchandise will be available to celebrate the new looks via keepsakes and collectibles.
- Echoing the resort’s 10th Birthday Celebration theme, the new outfit collection showcases a set of stylish looks specially crafted for this milestone moment. Featuring a shimmering gold wishing star set against a midnight-navy, with a sprinkling of galactic silver, the design represents the magical wishes that are multiplied when guests come together from far and wide. These colors and themes swirl together like constellations, while the wishing star is woven into refined details with hints of local flair.
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will appear in regal blue styles anchored by stunning star brooches on golden neckerchiefs. Square lapels catch the light, while a silver-to-blue glitter gradient showers down like shooting stars. Mickey will sport a top hat with angled peak, adorned with a wishing star, while Minnie will feature an elegant cape flowing from the shoulders to accentuate her graceful silhouette.
- Donald Duck and Daisy Duck will add a touch of purple, with Donald looking extra dapper in a star-rimmed bowler hat and a vest finished in luminous detailing, and Daisy glowing in a purple headdress and silver flared skirt.
- Adding a dash of green, Goofy is dressing to impress in a shiny jacket and bell-bottom pants with star embroidery, while Pluto is wearing a giant green star nametag attached to his golden meteor collar.
- Chip ‘n’ Dale are set to shine like stars in their smart waistcoats with a touch of russet and bronze, each meticulously detailed with standing collars and golden cuffs. Both will wear hats topped with a golden star and finished with tassel details.
- Duffy and Gelatoni will wear fine shirts featuring standing collars and star brooches. Duffy will pay tribute to Mickey with a gleaming Mickey patch on the back, while Gelatoni will shine in a dazzling painter's hat. Meanwhile, ‘Olu Mel will sport a uniquely designed hat and lapels that flow like shooting stars.
- ShellieMay, CookieAnn, Stella Lou and LinaBell will wear layered skirts adorned with handmade Chinese-style pleats that sway gracefully with every movement. ShellieMay's look is highlighted by a radiant starlight motif on the front, with a skirt that beautifully blends ruffles and intricate pleats; StellaLou’s dress features a distinctive crossed waistband and a multi-layered skirt that flutters like a sky full of stars; CookieAnn will wear an oriental knot-pattern headpiece and a coat with a starry tail design; and LinaBell completes her look with radiating pleats across both her cloak and dress, adding grace and dimension to the starlight trails.
- In the all-new daytime show The Heart of Magic, performers will don new outfits uniquely crafted for each story chapter – from playful, shiny outfits portraying Forky when celebrating the friendship with Woody from the Toy Story films, to energetic stage styles designed for performers dancing with Red Panda Mei from Turning Red. Even more dazzling outfits await, ready for guests to discover in this brand-new spectacle.
- In the endearing new FriendSHIP! Duffy and Friends’ Special Pre-Parade, dancers will appear in sailor-inspired looks featuring pastel gold shades and blue rolling wave patterns that echo the ship-themed float. During the brand-new Zootopia unit from the Mickey’s Storybook Express, dancers will be dressed as dazzling Zootopia residents.
- Shanghai Disneyland Band musicians will be wearing regal asymmetrical jackets in contrasting gold and blue, each accented by showpiece star motifs tracing musical lines.
- The Star Squad will be in striking blue-and-gold hues with a vibrant ombré print and celebratory star motifs, ready to create interactive dance moments with guests.
- The Magic Squad, wearing straw Mickey hats and stunning blue gradient shirts, complete with a bright, shimmering jacquard vest, will surprise guests with even more magical moments across the resort.
- Every cast member at Shanghai Disney Resort will wear a special nametag featuring two shooting stars surrounded by a whimsical swirl of magical pixie dust and the 10th Birthday logo – making everyone part of the celebration.
- Merchandise collections inspired by these all-new fashion styles will also launch for guests.
- Centering on rich ceremonial colors of blue and gold, the 10th Birthday Celebration Mickey and Friends Collection transforms Disney Friends’ ceremonial looks into a wide-ranging merchandise lineup that spans apparel, collectible items, and home décor.
- The 10th Birthday Celebration Duffy and Friends Collection captures the warmth of companionship inspired by the characters’ new looks. Alongside plush, accessories and home treasures, the collection introduces special bouquets created to frame moments shared with loved ones.
- The 10th Birthday Celebration Magic Plus Collection includes plush wands, souvenirs, and collectible items not only featuring Mickey and Friends, and Duffy and Friends in their new celebratory fashions, but even more beloved Disney characters. This collection emphasizes the "Magic+ You" concept, ensuring fans of different Disney characters can find items featuring their favorites to join the celebration.
- All of the new outfits, costumes, and celebration merchandise help celebrate 10 years of Shanghai Disney Resort starting on March 20.
A Grand Celebration:
- The celebration will kick off on March 20, 2026, which also happens to be International Happiness Day.
- To kick things off, three new or reimagined experiences will debut:
- The Heart of Magic
- FriendSHIP! The Duffy and Friends’ Special Pre-Parade and Zootopia parade unit added to Mickey’s Storybook Express
- New Wish segment in Illuminate! A Nighttime Celebration
- Beyond those offerings, Shanghai Disneyland will be decked out in special 10th anniversary decor while beloved characters around the park don special outfits for the occasion.
- Birthday surprises and fun will also extend to Disneytown as well as to resort hotels.
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