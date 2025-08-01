Laughing Place Sorcerer's Streak: Season 1 Winner Named as Season 2 Begins!

Be sure to join our new competitive game of Disney prognostication.

Season 1 of Laughing Place’s Sorcerer’s Streak has come to a close!

Taking the crown for this inaugural run — and winning a complimentary issue of WDW Magazine — is Fa 33 with an impressive top Streak of 9. Meanwhile, two other players qualified for our consolation prize by beating our featured LPer, Kyle Burbank. After a coin flip, the consolation prize goes to Chad Davis. Chad will also be awarded a free issue of WDW Magazine.

With Season 1 in the book, it’s time to join Sorcerer’s Streak Season 2! Our first question of the new season is now live and will remain active through 11:59 PM Pacific on August 4th.

If you’re already registered for the game, you’re all set to jump into the new season. For those who want to join, just create an account on the Sorcerer’s Streak site. Then, return each day to make your guess and try to extend your streak.

We’re excited to announce that, once again, Season 2’s prize for the overall winner will be an issue from our friends at WDW Magazine. Meanwhile this season’s featured LPer is Luke Manning — so, all players who place ahead of Luke will be entered into a drawing to also receive a free magazine.

Thanks for playing Laughing Place’s Sorcerer’s Streak and get ready for Season 2!