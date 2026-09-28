Push-Pull Testing Begins on Shanghai Disneyland's Spider-Man Themed Coaster
A new milestone has been reached as work continues on the Marvel-inspired coaster at Shanghai Disneyland.
A new milestone has been reached in the construction of Shanghai Disneyland's new Spider-Man themed coaster.
What's Happening:
- Shanghai Disney Resort has shared the news that push-pull testing has begun on their upcoming Spider-Man themed coaster.
- Before guests ever board, Imagineers perform push-pull testing, which sees a coaster vehicle slowly move through the attraction at just one centimeter per second.
- This is a common test done for roller coasters around the world, making sure that no items surrounding the track are within guest reach.
- Walt Disney Imagineering shared a short video showcasing more the push-pull test in-depth.
- We also got two brand-new photos showcasing the attraction's ride vehicle – which do appear very similar to those of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.
- This attraction will be a part of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB) that is featured in the Spider-Man attractions in Avengers Campus.
- Inside the new land, Peter Parker and his friends have created a new set of Spider-Bots to help assemble their experiments and help them build their brand-new coaster.
- In the spirit of W.E.B., Disney Imagineers are is collaborating with local artists to create more than 20 murals throughout the new land, celebrating all things science, Spidey, and the Avengers.
- An opening timeframe for the new experience has yet to be announced.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com