With 55 unique dishes and plenty of beverage options, the popular event was bigger than ever this year!

Last night, we were invited out to attend the 17th annual Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, which brought together 55 dishes and 220 beverages, the highest number of offerings to date for the popular event.

Returning for its 17th year, the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is a vibrant street party featuring world-class cuisine, international wine and beer tastings and live entertainment. The event spans two nights and gives guests a chance to enjoy unlimited food and drinks from some of the amazing restaurants featured at the resort, as well as all over the world.

Due to weather, this year's event was moved inside, with the map below showcasing where each of the themed sections could be found within the Atlantic and Pacific Ballrooms.

Some of my favorite dishes and beverages I had the chance to try included:

Pan Fried Shrimp and Pork Dumplings

Poor Man’s Burnt Ends

Florida Sunshine Mango Lager from Crooked Can

Crispy Fried Chicken Wings

Coco Colada

The live music the event is known for was also moved inside, from a rockin' band at the main stage, to a sax and violin duo – there was something for every musical taste.

Another returning favorite for the event was the midway games over in the Carnival Corner section of the event. Guests could win prizes playing classic games like the ring toss, roller bowler and more.

During the event, a check was presented to this year's charity, the Orange County Sheriff Foundation, which supports Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies, employees and their families, and works to improve the quality of life for residents throughout Orange County.

Over at Fuel in the Dolphin lobby, guests could find this year's selection of Food & Wine Classic merchandise.

If you didn't have a chance to attend this year's event, don't worry, as we already know that the event will be back for its 18th year on November 19 and 20, 2027.