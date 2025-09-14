"The View" Guest List: Lily James, Eugene Levy and More to Appear Week of September 15th

The show also welcomes Former Sen. Joe Manchin, Robin Wright, Terry and Tammy Bradshaw, and John Edward.

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including politicians and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot-button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business, and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed the guest list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of September 15-19:

Monday, September 15 Former Sen. Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.) ( Dead Center: In Defense of Common Sense )

Tuesday, September 16 Robin Wright ( The Girlfriend ) John Edward ( Chasing Evil: Shocking Crimes, Supernatural Forces, and an FBI Agent’s Search for Hope and Justice )

Wednesday, September 17 Marlon Wayans ( Him )

Thursday, September 18 Eugene Levy ( The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy ) Terry and Tammy Bradshaw ( The Bradshaw Family Cookbook: Our Favorite Recipes for Game Days, Weekdays, and Any Day )

Friday, September 19 Lily James ( Swiped )



