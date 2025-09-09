Tokyo Disney Resort Unwraps New Parade and Festive Fun for Christmas 2025

What’s New in 2025: A fresh parade, glowing tree illuminations, and a brand-new Christmas elf character.

Tokyo Disney Resort is bringing festive cheer to both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea from November 11th through December 25th, 2025. Guests can look forward to dazzling new entertainment, sparkling decorations, special seasonal treats, and exclusive holiday merchandise.

What’s New This Year:

New Parade at Tokyo Disneyland : Toys Wondrous Christmas! — the first brand-new Christmas parade in 10 years, featuring six floats, Santa’s toy factory, and Disney favorites like Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Stitch.

: — the first brand-new Christmas parade in 10 years, featuring six floats, Santa’s toy factory, and Disney favorites like Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Stitch. New Tree Illumination at Tokyo DisneySea : Mediterranean Harbor will glow with special Christmas tree lights each evening.

: Mediterranean Harbor will glow with special Christmas tree lights each evening. Li’l RingRing Merchandise : A new elf character appears on sweaters, plushes, and accessories designed just for the season.

: A new elf character appears on sweaters, plushes, and accessories designed just for the season. Disney Resort Line Stamp Rally: For the first time during Christmas, guests can collect stamps along the monorail line.

Holiday Entertainment at Tokyo Disneyland:

Toys Wondrous Christmas! Parade (about 45 minutes, 1 daily performance, 3 stops - between Westernland and Fantasyland, in the plaza, and between Tomorrowland and Toontown). Toys Wondrous Christmas! is presented by Japan Airlines.

(about 45 minutes, 1 daily performance, 3 stops - between Westernland and Fantasyland, in the plaza, and between Tomorrowland and Toontown). is presented by Japan Airlines. Electrical Parade Dreamlights Christmas version.

Christmas version. Starbright Christmas Fireworks , lighting up the night sky with festive music.

, lighting up the night sky with festive music. Country Bear Theater: Jingle Bell Jamboree (Nov 1, 2025 – Jan 12, 2026).

(Nov 1, 2025 – Jan 12, 2026). Haunted Mansion Holiday Nightmare (Sept 16, 2025 – Jan 12, 2026).

Holiday Entertainment at Tokyo DisneySea:

Disney Christmas Greeting (15 minutes, 1–2 daily at Mediterranean Harbor) featuring Mickey, Minnie, Duffy, ShellieMay, and Santa Claus.

(15 minutes, 1–2 daily at Mediterranean Harbor) featuring Mickey, Minnie, Duffy, ShellieMay, and Santa Claus. Atmosphere Entertainment at American Waterfront : Christmas Carolers (a cappella) Holly Jolly Trio (clarinet and accordion) Holiday Wonder Band (cheerful live music)

Festive Touches Across the Resort:

Decorations : 15-meter Christmas trees at World Bazaar (Disneyland) and American Waterfront (DisneySea), plus themed displays in front of Cinderella Castle and Mediterranean Harbor.

: 15-meter Christmas trees at World Bazaar (Disneyland) and American Waterfront (DisneySea), plus themed displays in front of Cinderella Castle and Mediterranean Harbor. Merchandise : Holiday apparel, plushes, accessories, and exclusive parade-themed items.

: Holiday apparel, plushes, accessories, and exclusive parade-themed items. Menus : Seasonal offerings include chocolate sundaes with popcorn and churros at Disneyland, roast beef and grilled beef sets at DisneySea, and themed meals at Disney hotels.

: Seasonal offerings include chocolate sundaes with popcorn and churros at Disneyland, roast beef and grilled beef sets at DisneySea, and themed meals at Disney hotels. Vacation Packages : Options with reserved seats for Toys Wondrous Christmas! and exclusive dining perks.

: Options with reserved seats for and exclusive dining perks. Disney Resort Line & Ikspiari: Themed monorails, collectible day passes, souvenir medallions, and festive décor throughout the shopping and dining district.

With new experiences, returning favorites, and plenty of holiday magic, Christmas 2025 promises to be a season to remember at Tokyo Disney Resort.