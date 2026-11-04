Minnie’s Funderland Returns to Tokyo Disneyland in 2027 for Final Installment of Disney Pal-Palooza

The colorful celebration of Minnie Mouse returns in January with a special parade, nighttime projections, themed treats and exclusive merchandise.

Tokyo Disneyland has announced that “Minnie’s Funderland” will return from January 13 through March 31, 2027, serving as the seventh and final installment of the Disney Pal-Palooza event series. The event will once again transform Tokyo Disneyland into Minnie Mouse’s colorful dream world, featuring special entertainment, decorations, merchandise, food and more.

Entertainment and Decorations:

The “Minnie @Funderland” parade will return, featuring Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto, Goofy and more in colorful costumes.

The 40-minute parade will feature six floats and take place once daily along the parade route and at Castle Forecourt.

Minnie will occasionally step off her float to interact with guests, who can join in by clapping and dancing along to the music.

At night, “Fundernight” will bring Minnie-inspired projection mapping to Cinderella Castle, featuring colorful bows, hearts and music.

Nearby lampposts will feature heart-shaped stained glass decorations, filling the plaza with a pink glow.

Throughout the park, guests will discover special decorations, including a Minnie-inspired flower bed near the entrance, a crystal sculpture of Minnie and a giant bow in World Bazaar.

A special Disney Photo Booth will also be available at Camera Center, allowing guests to purchase themed photos.

Special Merchandise and Food:

Beginning January 12, 2027, guests can purchase special merchandise, including Minnie-themed headbands, sweatshirts and the new Dreamy Funder-Wand.

The wand features a heart-shaped window that makes lights appear as hearts and can also be used as a photo prop. Guests can customize select merchandise with Minnie-inspired keychains and hair ties.

Special food offerings will include pink Minnie Macarons, Minnie’s Bow Breads and other themed treats.

Select food items will be available beginning December 26, 2026, with souvenir offerings arriving January 12.

Disney Hotels and Resort Line:

Tokyo Disneyland Hotel will once again offer “Minnie’s Funderland” special rooms from January 12 through March 31, featuring updated decorations and exclusive room amenities.

Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Disney Ambassador Hotel will also offer special menus inspired by Minnie’s colorful world.

Beginning January 12, the Disney Resort Line will offer limited-edition monorail day passes featuring Minnie’s Funderland designs.

Additional Experiences Coming to Tokyo Disneyland:

Ahead of the April 15, 2027 opening of Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue, Tokyo Disneyland will introduce several experiences inspired by the new attraction: January 12: A smartphone mini-game will allow guests to train to save the world of Sugar Rush, alongside a special collectible sticker. February 18: Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue decorations will debut in Tomorrowland. March 18: Cinderella Castle will feature a special projection-mapping presentation inspired by the attraction.

Additionally, Tokyo Disney Resort will offer a limited-time Campus Day Passport for students, valid for park visits from January 4 through March 19, 2027.