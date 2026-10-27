Prepare to S-U-G-A-R and Jump Into Your Racing Car as Tokyo Disneyland Reveals Opening Date and Details for Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue

Well ahead of the debut of the new attraction, a new smartphone mini-game will debut to help train players for the world of Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue. Starting on January 12, 2027, players can play the game at home, along with a special version that is available in select areas of Tokyo Disneyland, incorporating park scenery into the fun. The game can be accessed through the official Tokyo Disney Resort website, and official social media accounts when it launches. A special sticker that will be handed out ahead of the attraction's opening will also feature a special code that can be used to access the game.