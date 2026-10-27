Prepare to S-U-G-A-R and Jump Into Your Racing Car as Tokyo Disneyland Reveals Opening Date and Details for Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue
The opening marks the first-ever "Wreck-It Ralph" themed attraction worldwide
Tokyo Disneyland has revealed when guests will be able to "shut up and drive" into the world of Wreck-It Ralph with the new attraction, Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue.
What's Happening:
- Tokyo Disneyland is still evolving and their new Tomorrowland Plaza continues to take shape at the park. It's part of a continued evolution of Tomorrowland that will also see the launch of the new Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue.
- The world of Sugar Rush, as seen in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Wreck-It Ralph, will come to life in the new attraction which replaces Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters at the park.
- The first-ever attraction worldwide to be based on Wreck-It Ralph will see King Candy plotting to take over the world of video games once again, with his sights firmly on Sugar Rush - the candy-themed racing game featured in the film. He has transformed the confections throughout the world of Sugar Rush into "Sugar Bugs" programmed to consume the entire kingdom.
- Guests will enter the colorful world of the game and join forces with Ralph, Vanellope, and their friends as they travel through a variety of scenes, working to restore the Sugar Bugs to their original "kawaii" forms before they destroy the candy-filled world.
- Using scanners installed in the ride vehicles that transport them into the game, guests must work together to defend Sugar Rush from King Candy. Points are earned based on factors like the types and number of Sugar Bugs restored. Guests can view their scores on a display in each vehicle and even after their journey (for a limited time) on the Tokyo Disney Resort App.
- The launch of the new attraction will also see the opening of the new Pixel Prism, a retail space inspired by a digital marketplace. The colorful space will feature fiber optic-inspired design elements, pixel-patterned flooring, and game-inspired motifs, along with a large, illuminated pixel structure at its entrance. Here you’ll be able to shop for attraction-inspired items and other merchandise, including plush, candy, and toys inspired by the scanners found aboard the attraction.
- Popping Station is a new popcorn stand that will overlook the new Tomorrowland Plaza. The location will serve up Sugar-Lime Popcorn, a sweet and tart flavor that is inspired by the Sugar Bugs in the attraction. The popcorn flavor will also be available at other popcorn wagons throughout Tokyo Disneyland.
- Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue is set to open on April 15, 2027. The new Popping Station will open ahead of the new attraction on March 17.
- Well ahead of the debut of the new attraction, a new smartphone mini-game will debut to help train players for the world of Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue. Starting on January 12, 2027, players can play the game at home, along with a special version that is available in select areas of Tokyo Disneyland, incorporating park scenery into the fun. The game can be accessed through the official Tokyo Disney Resort website, and official social media accounts when it launches. A special sticker that will be handed out ahead of the attraction's opening will also feature a special code that can be used to access the game.
- On February 18, special attraction-inspired decorations will start to appear in Tomorrowland, perfect for photos to build excitement for the attraction. On March 18, special projections will begin on Cinderella Castle featuring imagery inspired by the attraction.
Tomorrow is Coming Tomorrow:
- The opening of Sugar Rush: Sweet Rescue is only one part of a much bigger effort to reimagine Tomorrowland that is currently taking shape at Tokyo Disneyland.
- Tomorrowland Plaza is the center of this new effort, designed around the idea of humanity and nature existing in harmony and serves as the connection between Tomorrowland's past and future.
- The plaza will feature structures said to be inspired by natural elements - fire, water, earth, etc. - and also celestial bodies like the Sun and Moon.
- Anchoring the plaza is a brand-new iteration of Space Mountain with Space Mountain Earthrise. Preserving the spirit of the original Space Mountain, this brand-new structure will feature an entirely new look and a newly developed ride system that combines imaginative storytelling and immersive theatrical effects inspired by the wonders of space.
- And how does one get from Earth to Space? A launch of course!
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