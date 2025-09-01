Touchstone and Beyond: "Goal! The Dream Begins"

Marquee Attraction: Goal! The Dream Begins

Release Date: September 30, 2005 (United Kingdom)

Budget: $10 million

Domestic Box Office Gross: $4,283,255

Worldwide Box Office Gross: $27,610,873

Plot Synopsis

Hernan Munez snuck his family across the border of Mexico and the USA in hopes of having a better life. Years later, though they live a modest existence, the Munez family is surviving, until Hernan’s son Santiago dreams of more.

Tired of making a living on the harshest of jobs, Santiago is spotted by Glenn Foy playing soccer (football) at the park and is amazed at his talent. Lured to England by the promise of a tryout with a football club in the premier leagues, Santiago and his father clash on dreams and reality.

While Santiago sees the possibility of living his dream, he battles his dad Hernan’s refusal to encourage him. With some help from his grandma, Santiago makes his way to England and the possibility of success.

Arriving in England he reconnects with Glenn, and they journey to Newcastle United where Glenn has secured the promise from the team to give Santiago a tryout. Though he gets a month-long tryout Santiago is struggling to prove his worth.

At the same time Gavin Harris, the new superstar of the team is also in a slump and helps guide Santiago, including inviting him to live with him. Santiago struggles but finds success on the reserve team. This leads to him playing for the main team in London.

The season is winding down, and while the game is broadcast on television, Santiago gets a chance to play and show everyone what he can do on the pitch. With a nation, and his father watching, Santiago has a chance to make his mark. The only problem for Santiago is whether he can stay true to himself, or will he get swallowed up in the fame that could come his way.

Standing Ovation

Kuno Becker is incredible as Santiago. He holds the attention of the viewer with perfection, and he brings such heart to the role that it is easy to get swept up in the film. This is an underdog story that has been told on the screen countless times, and it is Becker that makes this story stand out.

The fact that Santiago is not a superstar, but just a great athlete who deserves a chance to show his ability on the pitch is what makes this film stand out. I am not cheering for the best player, I’m cheering for the one with the most heart, who happens to be skilled.

Ordinarily Tony Plana might be the bit part player of most films, however he makes the role of Hernan so pivotal and brings such parental love and hostility that makes him stand out. Plana is a force when on screen, and the scene he has at the bar watching Santiago play is magnificent.

Time for the Hook

I wanted more from the Gavin Harris character. Alessandro Nivola needed more screen time to give some depth to his character. The last match of the movie is the one time we see real development given to Harris. I just wish there was more in the film.

I am happy to know that Santiago learned that his dad did watch him play, but we should have had some form of reconciliation between father and son.

Did You Know?

Kuno Becker won an Imagen Foundation Award for his work in the film.

Tony Plana and Miriam Colon were nominated for their work as well.

Becker and the film were also nominated for a 2006 Teen Choice Award.

The role of Santiago was originally going to be played by Diego Luna, but he left for another project before filming began.

AC/DC member Brian Johnson has a small role in the film as the Geordie fan.

Stellan Skarsgard was cast in the film, but left the project when Michael Winterbottom left the project as director.

Production had already begun with Winterbottom as director when clashes with producers forced the director to leave.

Newcastle United signed a player named Santiago Munoz on August 31, 2021.

David Beckham has a cameo in the film.

When the movie opened in North America, it grossed almost $2 million its opening weekend.

Since the film was made with co-operation with FIFA, this is what enabled the likenesses of real teams and players.

Adidas supposedly contributed up to $50 million towards the film’s budget and marketing campaign.

Two sequels to the film were released in 2007 and 2009. Though the original film did not light up the box office, it has become a cult classic and is loved by the Newcastle United team.

Roger Ebert praised the film giving it three stars in his review. He singled out Becker’s work as being really effective.

Best Quotable Line

Santiago says this to his coach. “The only one who can tell me I’m not good enough is you. And even then, I may not agree with you." Such a brilliant line, delivered with some angst and defiance.

Bill’s Hot Take

Had Diego Luna starred in this movie, it would have had a better chance at the box office. Sports films need a big star to anchor it.

Casting Call

Kuno Becker as Santiago Munez

Alessandro Nivola as Gavin Harris

Anna Friel as Roz Harrison

Tony Plana as Hernan Munez

Stephen Dillane as Glen Foy

Production Team:

Directed by Danny Cannon

Produced by Touchstone Pictures / Milkshake Films

Written by Mike Jefferies / Adrian Butchart / Dick Clement

My Critical Response

{Snub-Skip this Film, Lifeboat Award-Desperate for Something to Watch, Commuter Comforter-A Perfect Film for Any Device, Jaw Dropper- You Must Watch This Film on a Big Screen, Rosebud Award- This Film is Cinema.}

Goal! The Dream Begins is heartfelt and inspiring, which is just what every sports movie wants their audience to feel. The film is not an award winner, and certainly not different than hundreds of other sports underdog movies, but it is still supremely enjoyable.

I give Goal! The Dream Begins my Commuter Comforter Award. This is the perfect film to watch while on public transit, and just the right narrative that will make you stand up and cheer.

Coming Soon

‘Touchstone and Beyond’ will return in two weeks.