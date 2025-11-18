The Holiday Zombie Mug Arrives at Trader Sam's Grog Grotto at Walt Disney World
Cue the Cranberries, because it's time to sing "Zombie" alongside this ghoulish new mug!
A more macabre take on holiday merch has arrived at Trader Sam's Grog Grotto via a new Holiday Zombie Mug.
What's Happening:
- Previously announced for Trader Sam's at the Disneyland Hotel, the eye-catching (and eye-sewn) Holiday Zombie Mug is now available at Trader Sam's Grog Grotto Tiki Bar at Walt Disney World's Polynesian Village Resort as well.
- The mug costs $80.00 and is sold at Trader Sam's Grog Grotto with the Mistletoe Mishap beverage:
- Ghost Reposado Tequila, DOLE Pineapple Juice, coconut milk, and lemon (Contains alcohol)
- As a big Disney and horror fan, let me just say this is a delightfully dark mashup. I mean, look at that thing - that's a pretty freaky looking Santa Zombie! Can we get this guy his own animated movie, Disney!?
