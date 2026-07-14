Dining for a Cause: Visit Orlando Magical Dining Returns for 2026 with 38 New Additions, Including Two at Universal Helios Grand Hotel
This year, there's a grand total of 188 participating restaurants!
Visit Orlando's popular Magical Dining event is back for its 21st year, this year offering a record-breaking 188 participating restaurants – 38 of which are new additions.
What's Happening:
- Visit Orlando has officially announced the return of the Visit Orlando Magical Dining event, which is set to take place from August 14 through September 30, 2026.
- Visit Orlando Magical Dining teams up with restaurants every year to help give back to non-profits, encouraging locals and tourists to eat out at some of Orlando’s best dining establishments.
- This year's lineup has expanded with 38 new restaurants equalling a record-breaking 188 participating restaurants.
- Two of the new additions are two restaurants at Universal Helios Grand Hotel, which is located within Epic Universe property. Specifically those restaurants are Bar Helios and Flora Taverna.
- Other new options include the Michelin-starred restaurant OMO by Jônt, live music and dinner with a $40 menu at a cozy jazz club, and even a private pickleball club restaurant opening to the public exclusively for Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining.
- The primary beneficiary for 2026 is OCA (Opportunity, Community, Ability), an organization that provides programs and resources for individuals with autism and developmental differences and their families, and partners with other regional and national organizations.
- Each venue will offer three-course, prix-fixe priced at $40 or $60 before tax and gratuity.
- One dollar from every $40 menu and two dollars from every $60 menu will go to the non-profit.
- Visit Orlando also awards $3,000 donations to local nonprofits in each of Orange County's six commission districts. This year’s recipients are Children's Safety Village, The Daily Bread, Nathaniel's Hope, NextStep Orlando, The Nurture Place, and Victim Service Center of Central Florida.
- Additionally, Visit Orlando’s Magical Nights, a companion to Magical Dining, is an easy way to enjoy the destination and culinary scene. From Aug. 14 to Sept. 30 find exclusive offers that pair memorable prix-fixe dining experiences with special offers at Evermore Orlando Resort, Grande Lakes Orlando, Hilton Orlando, Lake Nona Wave, Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek and more. More offers will be added in the coming weeks.
38 New and Noteworthy Restaurants for 2026
- Alma Argentina – Celebration ($40)
- Bar Helios at Universal Helios Grand Hotel – International Drive ($60)
- Conquistador Bar & Restaurant at Mission Resort + Club – Howey in the Hills ($40)
- Daniel Gabor's – Ocoee ($40)
- Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse – Lake Buena Vista ($40)
- Estefan Kitchen – Kissimmee ($40)
- Flora Taverna at Universal Helios Grand Hotel – International Drive ($40)
- Fuji Sushi – Altamonte Springs ($40)
- H&H Brazilian Steakhouse – Kissimmee ($60)
- Hamlin House – Downtown Orlando ($40)
- Hokkaido Sushi and Teppan – Winter Springs ($40)
- illume – International Drive ($60)
- Jala Indian Cuisine – Winter Park ($40)
- Jazz Tastings – Maitland ($40)
- Lizzy’s Live – Sand Lake ($40)
- Mamazzita Gastro Bar – Sand Lake ($40)
- Manzzo Cuisine – Windermere ($40)
- Mordisco Steakhouse – International Drive ($40)
- Mosonori – Sand Lake ($40)
- Mosonori – Winter Park ($40)
- ÔMO by Jônt – Winter Park ($60)
- Osteria Ester – Thornton Park ($40)
- Palma Italian Kitchen – Champions Gate ($40)
- Papparella Trattoria – Sand Lake ($40)
- Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar – Lake Mary ($40)
- Primo by Melissa Kelly – International Drive ($60)
- Salt & Ember – Mount Dora ($60)
- Simply Capri – Winter Garden ($40)
- Stone & Current – Kissimmee ($40)
- Sushi Saint – Winter Park ($40)
- Tamara Modern Indian Cuisine – International Drive ($40)
- Tamara Modern Indian Cuisine – Lake Mary ($40)
- The Grove Bar & Grill – Winter Park ($60)
- Trevi’s – Champions Gate ($40)
- Vesuvio – College Park ($40)
- Vines by H – Sand Lake ($40)
- Voodoo Bayou – Sand Lake ($40)
- Yao’s – Oviedo ($40)
What They're Saying:
- Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando: “This is shaping up to be the biggest year in the history of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, with a record 188 restaurants participating across the destination. What makes this program so special is that everyone benefits. Diners can enjoy exceptional meals at a great value, local restaurants welcome new and returning customers, and every meal helps support nonprofits that are making a difference in Central Florida. Few programs create this kind of positive impact for restaurants, diners and our community all at the same time, and Visit Orlando is proud to bring this signature event to life each year.”
- Erick Hawkins, chief financial officer, Orlando Health, and Visit Orlando board member: “Everyone who participates in Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, from our local community to visitors from around the world, is making a powerful impact. We're proud to continue partnering on this program, which is helping our local nonprofits expand their reach and promoting a stronger, healthier Central Florida."
Check out all the participating restaurants at MagicalDining.com.
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