Three Free Annual Passholder Exclusive Magnets Returning at Animal Kingdom
The trio of magnets, featuring Stitch, Her Hei, and Timon & Pumbaa, will be available in December.
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will have a new chance to grab three previously released magnets in one fell swoop next month.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World is re-releasing three previously released free Annual Passholder-exclusive magnets next month, from December 3 to December 19, 2025, at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- The trio of magnets will be available all together as a bundle, consisting of:
- Stitch
- Hei Hei
- Timon & Pumbaa
- If you're an Annual Passholder, you can pick up the magnet bundle at Discovery Trading Company on Discovery Island in Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park during regular operating hours beginning December 3. Limit one set of 3 magnets per Passholder.
