Roll Through Tumbleweed with Imagineers Responsible for the Major Enhancements on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

It's like a POV, but with someone pointing out everything that's new!

Hang on to your hats and glasses, you're about to go for a ride on the Magic Kingdom classic, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad with some of the Imagineers responsible for its massive refurbishment.

What's Happening:

The classic Magic Kingdom E-Ticket attraction, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, reopens today and to kick off the fun, Walt Disney Imagineering's webseries, WED Rides, is taking a trip on the coaster.

Two Imagineers sit aboard the attraction, showing off the new and improved elements, while discussing what each of them did as part of the refurbishment that started well over a year ago.

While some might say it's strange for the pair to have a conversation while aboard a roller coaster, we still get to see the fun new enhancements and learn some behind the scenes fun about the enhanced attraction.

Check out the fun in the video below.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is now open once again at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom after a massive refurbishment that is seeing the addition of new ride vehicles, a brand new track, refreshed Audio-Animatronics figures, new props, and restored effects.

Not to mention, as we see in the video above - a new finale lift scene featuring a giant gold nugget, plenty of bats, and enhanced effects inside a refreshed Rainbow Cavern lift hill with shimmering stalagmites and stalactites that will begin to glow and rumble as the trains pass by.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is once again open! To plan your trip aboard the Wildest Ride in the Wilderness, reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!