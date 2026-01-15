Who's the Bossk? - Episode 239: The Breaking of Batuu with Hastin Zylstra

Date: January 14th, 2026 (recorded January 14th)

Listen

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 238: 2026 Star Wars Preview with Rebekah Moseley

Your browser does not support the audio element. 1:44:37

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 238: 2026 Star Wars Preview with Rebekah Moseley 1:44:37

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 237: Not-Quite-As-Young Jedi Adventures with Michael Olson 0:49:06

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 236: Gift the Galaxy with Benji Breitbart 1:14:08

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 235: Visions Volume 3 with Anthony King 1:40:15

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 234: Pieces of the Past with Alex Reif 1:04:52

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 233: The High Republic Ends (?) with Greg Cass and the Hasbro Star Wars Team 1:54:09

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 232: Jaws @ 50 with Laurent Bouzereau and Wendy Benchley 0:21:41

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 231: Light & Magic Season 2 with Nick Tierce 2:17:09

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 230: Michael Clayton with David Murto 0:54:40

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 229: Tales of the Underworld with Caitlin Beards 1:25:35

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 228: Rogue One Revisited with Christian Brennan 1:58:13

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 227: Tinker Tailor Soldier Death Star with Patrick Radecker 1:45:08

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 226: Vive La Space France! with Richard and Sarah Woloski 1:47:02

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 225: Revenge of the Sith Revisited with Jessica Milne 0:57:53

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 224: Lonni, You're Out of Your Element with Noah J. Nelson 1:43:40

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 223: Refreshing Andor with Liz Shannon Miller 1:36:07

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 222: LIVE from Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 with Dr. Chris Kempshall, Asa Kalama, Michael Serna, Jing Houle, and Chris Reiff 1:38:52

Who's the Bossk? - Episode 221: Celebration 2025 Preview with Kristine Smith, Martin Smith, Michael Serna, Matt Martin, and The High Republic Authors 2:13:24

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 219: Skywalker Rises Again with Will Sliney 0:48:37

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 220: 5th Anniversary Spectacular / High Fidelity with David Murto 1:07:07

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 218: Bossk’s Bounty with Tim 0:54:24

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 217: Fredrix Figures with Fredrick Faith 1:11:01

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 216: 2025 Star Wars Preview with Doobie Moseley 1:23:31

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 215: Neel Before Jod with Johnny C. 1:03:33

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 214: Near Mint with Jovee Peñaloza 0:41:46

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 213: The Trash Crabs Have Spoken with Justin J. Smith 1:14:12

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 212: The Call of Cthallops with Drew Grgich 1:09:59

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 211: All Hail King No-Head with Eric Goldman 0:59:41

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 210: The Dark Mirror with David Murto 0:56:17

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 209: Crimson Jack Will Get You High Tonight with Patrick Radecker 1:09:17

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 208: Skeleton Crew with Holly Frey 1:13:04

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 207: Outlaws with Kyle Katarn 1:18:25

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 206: Music by John Williams with Christian Brennan 1:34:39

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 205: Rebuild the Galaxy with Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, and Alex Reif 1:11:47

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 204: Scum & Villainy with J.C. Reifenberg 1:52:06

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 203: Star Wars at D23 2024 with Kyriana Kratter and Brooke Geiger McDonald 1:33:20

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 202: The Kind with Tiny Nubs with Dee Bradley Baker 0:28:21

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 201: Star Wars at SDCC 2024 with Tessa Gratton, Justina Ireland, and the Hasbro Team 0:55:20

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 200: 2001: A Space Odyssey with Sam Rodriguez and David Murto 1:16:20

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 199: Open-Ended Anxiety with Liz Shannon Miller 1:25:43

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 198: Rashomon Calamari with Jordie Poblete 1:06:40

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 197: Master Swap with B.J. Priester 1:11:31

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 196: Sol Survivor with Noah J. Nelson 1:30:18

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 195: Relaxing Forest Retreat with Patrick Cotnoir and Bekah Burbank 1:38:58

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 194: Coven of Chaos with Jessica Milne 0:59:21

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 193: The Acolyte with Nick Tierce 2:06:50

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 192: Tales of the Empire with Tricia Barr 0:54:15

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 191: Season of the Force with Mr. Daps 1:46:57

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 190: Battle Beyond the Stars / Space Raiders with David Murto 0:58:56

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 189: End of Batch with Jeremiah Good 1:16:31

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 188: Zillo Gets You Home with Cassie and Tommy 1:20:09

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 187: Marfalumps and Woozles with Scotty Jayro and Gerry Cable 1:07:02

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 186: Rampart of Your World with Tom Fitzgerald, Bill Gowsell, Matt Martin, and Michael Serna 1:18:54

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 185: My Sweet Pabu with Richard Woloski and Priya Muthu 1:23:43

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 184: You M-Count On Me with Candace Kaw and Fraggles 1:04:48

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 183: Fennec’s Bayou Adventure with Caitlin Beards 1:10:22

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 182: The Clone of Interest with Cole Geryak 0:57:20

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 181: Snow-Wyrms Are No Sandworms with Luke Manning 1:01:43

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 180: Little Shop of Horrors / Death at a Funeral with David Murto 1:07:43

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 178: Mayhem On Mount Tantiss with Sarah Woloski 1:21:06

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 177: 2024 Star Wars Preview with Rebekah Moseley 1:41:02

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 176: The Muppets and Star Wars with Matthew Margeson, Jeff DePaoli, and Bill Gowsell (Season 4 Finale) 1:52:28

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 175: The Eye of Darkness with George Mann 0:48:05

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 174: A Disturbance In the Force with Jeremy Coon and Steve Kozak 0:44:30

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 173: Thrawn in the USA with Christian Brennan 1:22:21

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 172: The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord with Lacey Gilleran 1:08:24

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 171: Dreams and Madness with Bekah Burbank 1:02:27

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 170: The 7th Voyage of Sinbad with David Murto 0:58:58

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 169: Far, Far Away with Caitlin Beards 1:12:50

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 168: Shadow Warrior with Tricia Barr 1:04:52

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 167: Fallen Jedi with Liz Shannon Miller 1:20:11

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 166: Time to Fly with Sarah Woloski 1:22:11

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 165: Ahsoka with Rebekah Moseley 1:32:51

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 164: Remembering Paul Reubens with Curt Sandvig 1:25:56

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 163: Star Wars at SDCC 2023 1:30:31

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 162: Jedi Survivor with Obi-Sean 1:23:27

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 161: The Dial of Destiny with James W. Burns 1:27:27

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 160: When Harry Met Sally… with David Murto 0:53:26

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 159: Collecting Indiana Jones with Alex Arnold 0:38:27

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 158: Young Jedi Adventures with Jamaal Avery Jr. and Alex Reif 1:30:39

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 157: Bounty Hunters with Ethan Sacks 0:49:09

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 156: Visions Vol. 2 with Alex Damon 1:11:16

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 155: Bon Voyage, Galactic Starcruiser with Martin, Kristine, and Drew 1:06:36

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 154: Star Wars Month at Disneyland with Nick Tierce 1:51:23

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 153: Rebels Rewatched with Jovee Peñaloza and Christian Brennan 1:37:35

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 152: The Complexities of Mandalorian Naming Conventions with Justin J. Smith 1:46:35

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 151: Eat Praetorian Love with Drew Grgich 1:00:16

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 150: LIVE from Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 with Adam Christopher, The High Republic Authors, and the Hasbro Team 1:30:19

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 149: Star-Crossed Fish People with Holly Frey 1:03:08

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 148: Celebration 2023 Preview with Spencer Jawitz 1:52:22

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 147: You Say Eriadu, I Say Eadu with Richard Woloski 1:39:39

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 146: The Fantabulous Vindication of One Jar Jar Binks with Joseph Shirley and Mike Mack 1:52:36

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 145: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly with David Murto 1:12:47

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 144: Operation Spaceperclip with Rebekah Moseley 1:36:26

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 143: Grogu’s Day Out with Sam Maggs and John Bishop Jr. 2:03:17

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 142: The Necessity of Interplanetary Navigational Skills with Jeremiah Good 1:19:34

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 141: A Mine Is a Terrible Thing to Waste with Donovan McComish 0:58:11

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 140: Kind Hearts and Coronets with David Murto 0:59:58

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 139: Echoless with Arezou and Candace 1:01:58

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 138: Senator Ima Badguy with T. Aaron Harris 1:01:17

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 137: Lessons in Shyriiwook with Alberto and Oti 0:59:28

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 136: Wanda(Sykes)Vision with Benji Breitbart 1:27:46

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 135: Safa Toma Nights with Jay and Matt 1:22:10

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 134: Crosshair ‘n Cody: Rescue Rangers with Kristen Bates 1:29:07

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 133: The Even Worse Batch with Chris Glass 1:03:47

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 132: Willow Returns with Nathan Jesse (Season 3 Finale) 1:03:16

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 131: Save Ferrix with Mike Lyon 1:03:20

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 130: Brick with David Murto 0:56:34

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 129: Quid Pro Quadjumper with Jordie Poblete and Uncle Travelling Matt 1:12:59

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 128: Tony Gilroy’s Flying Serkis with Tricia Barr 0:52:36

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 127: Big Brother Isn’t Watching You with Cavan Scott, Nick Brokenshire, and Luke Manning 1:49:18

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 126: Imperial Prison Blues with Bill Gowsell 1:19:01

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 125: Bad Luck On Beach Planets with Cole Geryak 1:01:59

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 124: Dr. Swedish Chef vs. the Grimcutty with John William Ross and Benji Breitbart 1:59:39

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 123: Space Goats Have More Horns with Chris Higgins 1:00:59

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 122: The Mon Mothma Prophecies with Liz Shannon Miller 1:19:29

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 121: Andor with Rebekah Moseley 1:15:59

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 120: The Hidden Fortress with David Murto 0:54:41

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 119: Lucasfilm at D23 Expo 2022 with Kristine and Martin 1:20:35

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 118: Resilience Squadron with Greg Norman 1:01:13

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 117: The Rise of Skywalker with Nick Tierce 1:33:04

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 116: Solo with James Baney 1:57:25

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 115: The Last Jedi with Drew Grgich 1:10:26

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 114: The Princess and the Scoundrel with Beth Revis 0:35:00

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 113: Rogue One with Christian Brennan 1:20:54

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 112: The Force Awakens with Noah J. Nelson 1:09:01

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 111: Antiquities Audio Commentary 1:47:55

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 110: Jaws with David Murto 1:12:27

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 109: Scoring Kenobi and Loki with Natalie Holt 0:31:08

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 108: Just a Crazy Old Man with Alex Reif 1:55:36

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 107: The Tell-Tale Holoprojector with Holly Frey 1:14:59

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 106: No One Expects the Fortress Inquisitorius with Chris Rex 1:03:49

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 105: Simulated Nonagenarian with John Bishop, Jr. 1:28:57

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 104: Obi-Wan Kenobi with Rebekah Moseley 2:09:30

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 103: Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 1:20:27

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 102: Celebration 2022 Preview with Sarah and Richard Woloski 1:37:12

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 101: Galaxy’s Edge Third Anniversary with Mike Farnham 1:03:24

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 100: May 100 Episodes Be With You with Bethany Carboneau and David Murto 1:42:57

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 99: Wookieepedia with Supreme Emperor 0:46:10

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 98: Halcyon Days with Lou Mongello and Jeremiah Good 1:28:51

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 97: Star Wars and Education with Adam Rauscher 1:24:14

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 96: Galactic Starcruiser Preview with Scott Trowbridge, Matt Martin, and Joey Inigo 1:13:13

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 95: In the Name of Honor with Kyle Burbank and Halle Stanford 1:48:23

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 94: From the Desert Comes a Stranger with Jeremiah Good, Matt Fusfeld & Alex Cuthbertson 2:00:34

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 93: Return of the Mandalorian with Doobie Moseley and Fraggles 1:23:28

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 92: The Gathering Storm with Bekah Burbank 1:49:04

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 91: The Streets of Mos Espa with Mike Mack 1:41:15

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 90: The Tribes of Tatooine with David Murto 1:34:04

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 89: The Book of Boba Fett with Rebekah Moseley and Joseph Jay Franco 1:33:40

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 88: George Lucas: A Life with Brian Jay Jones (Season 2 Finale) 1:01:45

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 87: Strange Magic with Jeff DePaoli 1:11:43

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 86: Red Tails with Chris Rex 1:14:08

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 85: Kingdom of the Crystal Skull with Sarah Woloski 1:30:44

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 84: Dave Filoni’s Clone Wars with Aubree Ochoa 1:10:18

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 83: Revenge of the Sith with John Bishop and Alyssa Finley 1:37:28

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 82: Genndy Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars with Drew Kaplan 1:03:39

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 81: Attack of the Clones with Richard Woloski 1:20:54

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 80: The Phantom Menace with David Murto 1:28:49

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 79: Shadows of the Empire with Andy Lemiere 1:16:21

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 78: Radioland Murders with Chris Stout 1:32:40

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 77: ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter with Tony Betti 1:41:27

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 76: Long Island and LucasArts with Tom Spina 1:28:20

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 75: The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles with Rebekah Moseley 1:21:29

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 74: Monkey Island with Ricky Brigante 1:17:37

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 73: Indiana Jones Video Games with James W. Burns 1:11:45

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 72: Last Crusade and Indy Rides with Jeremiah Good 1:35:15

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 71: The Land Before Time with Benji Breitbart 2:02:22

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 70: Tucker: The Man and His Dream with David Murto 0:47:02

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 69: Willow with Daniel José Older and Jordie Poblete 1:52:09

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 68: Powaqqatsi with Cavan Scott and Chris Mich 2:03:50

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 67: Maniac Mansion with Thomas Jinks 1:29:25

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 66: Star Tours with Doobie Moseley 1:13:22

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 65: Latino and LEGO Masters 0:45:10

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 64: Captain EO with Cole Geryak 0:56:12

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 63: Howard the Duck with Nathan Sawaya and Mike Mack 1:20:46

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 62: Labyrinth with Paul Cibis 1:39:13

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 61: The Battle for Endor with Kyle Burbank 1:04:09

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 60: Droids and Ewoks with David Murto 1:14:15

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 59: Mishima with Kristin Baver and Oliver Jia 1:20:49

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 58: Return to Oz with Alex Reif 1:16:15

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 57: Caravan of Courage with Bekah Burbank 0:59:22

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 56: Temple of Doom with Christian Brennan 1:50:37

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 55: Twice Upon a Time with Kevin Kiner and Monster 1:01:55

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 54: Return of the Jedi with Lee Scott 0:57:15

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 53: Body Heat with Liz Shannon Miller 1:58:10

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 52: Raiders of the Lost Ark with Bill Gowsell 1:18:13

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 51: The Empire Strikes Back with George Kostal 1:10:24

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 50: Kagemusha with David Murto 1:05:35

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 49: Star Wars Video Games with Alex Trumbo 1:44:13

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 48: More American Graffiti with Mark Marshall and Amy Richau 1:13:15

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 47: Star Wars with Tricia Barr 1:19:19

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 46: American Graffiti with Brian Barr 1:13:45

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 45: THX 1138 with Brian Rowe 1:12:30

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 44: Season Finale 1:51:19

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 43: High Republic Hullabaloo with Guests Charles Soule, Justina Ireland, Claudia Gray, Cavan Scott, Daniel José Older, and Michael Siglain 1:30:36

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 42: Antepenultimate with Guest Jeremiah Good 1:49:33

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 41: It’s Grogu-ing On Me with Guest Rebekah Moseley 1:22:33

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 40: Disney-Era Deleted Scenes with Guest David Murto 2:21:31

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 39: Holiday Special with Guest Alex Trumbo 2:00:12

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 38: The Star Wars Book with Guest Dan Zehr 1:31:36

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 37: Lightsaber Legacy with Guest Daniel Wallace 1:55:12

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 36: The Simpsons and Star Wars with Guest Alex Reif 1:07:51

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 35: BB-8 Adventures with Guest Amanda Bakken 0:52:14

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 34: Squadron Goals with Guest JT Drake 1:02:40

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 33: Grampa Yoda vs. Baby Yoda with Guest Preeti Chhibber 0:44:32

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 32: Star Wars Explained with Guests Mollie and Alex Damon 0:57:32

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 31: Mando Mania with Guest Lacey Gilleran 1:02:15

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 30: Prequel Deleted Scenes with Guest David Murto 1:30:23

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 29: Chaos Rising with Guest Christian Brennan 1:08:00

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 28: ForceFest LIVE with Guest Dee Tails 1:00:33

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 27: ForceFest Preview with Guests Sarah and Richard Woloski 1:09:22

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 26: Dark Legends with Guest George Mann 0:48:21

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 25: Free Fall with Guest Alex Segura 0:38:32

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 24: Jango Uncanonized with Guest John Bishop, Jr. 1:01:18

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 23: Aphra Audiobook with Guest Sarah Kuhn 1:07:42

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 22: Back to Batuu with Guests Cole Horton and Jon Alan Hale 1:00:40

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 21: The Hero’s Journey with Guest Tricia Barr 1:08:54

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 19: Star Wars Journalism with Guest Kelly Knox 0:42:48

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 18: Shadow Fall with Guest Alexander Freed 0:54:50

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 17: Disney Trivia Live! with Guests Doobie and Gideon Moseley 1:17:01

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 16: Immersive Star Wars with Guest Ricky Brigante 0:00:00

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 15: Spaceballs Revisited with Guest Jeff DePaoli 1:16:27

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 14: The Clone Wars Ends with Guest James Arnold Taylor 1:03:49

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 13: Mother’s Day Far, Far Away with Guest Susan Milne 1:03:30

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 12: May the Fourth Be with Guest Amy Ratcliffe 1:02:01

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 11: Indiana Jones Adventures with Guest James W. Burns 1:12:38

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 10: Star Wars Fan Theories with Guest David Murto 1:15:45

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 9: Skywalking with Guests Sarah and Richard Woloski 0:00:00

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 8: Background Characters with Guest Cole Geryak 1:13:40

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 7: LEGO Star Wars with Guests Amy Corbett and Jens Kronvold Frederiksen 1:00:14

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 6: Mandalorian Decor with Guest Tom Spina 1:12:10

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 5: The Star Wars Comics Renaissance 1:00:22

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 4: Disney and Star Wars with Guest Rebekah Moseley 1:21:50

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 3: Project Luminous Preview with Guest David Yeh 1:04:12

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 2: The Clone Wars Returns with Guest Liz Shannon Miller 1:10:42