ESPN Picks Up Multiple Nominations for the 47th Sports Emmy Awards

Two months out from the ceremony, we're learning what nominations ESPN has picked up.

The nominees for the 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards have been revealed – including plenty of nominations for Disney's ESPN.

What's Happening:

Set to be held on Tuesday, May 26, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City, the Sports Emmy Awards honor excellence in sports television coverage from 2025.

The nominees for this year's event have been unveiled in 47 categories, including Outstanding Live Special and Live Series, four Documentary categories, Journalism, Public Service Content, and Esports Coverage, Outstanding Studio Host, Event Analyst, and Emerging On-Air Talent, among others.

Notably, Monsters Funday Football, a recent alt-cast featuring characters from Pixar's Monsters, Inc., has picked up three nominations.

You can see all of the nominations procured by ESPN below, and check out the full list at theemmys.tv/sports/.

Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event College

Football Playoff National Championship - ESPN [Two Circles]

Outstanding Live Sports Special: Non-Championship Event

Monsters Funday Football - ESPN [Beyond Sports | Pixar | NFL]

NHL on ESPN: 4 Nations Face-Off - ESPN

Outstanding Live Sports Series

Monday Night Football - ESPN | ABC

Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli - ESPN [Omaha Productions]

Outstanding Sports Playoff Coverage

College Football Playoff - ESPN

Outstanding Edited Sports Special

E60 Paid to Play: Understanding College Sports in 2025 - ESPN

Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special - ESPN

Outstanding Edited Sports Series: Hosted

E60 - ESPN

Outstanding Sports Documentary: Long

E60 Southpaw: The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott - ESPN

Outstanding Sports Documentary Series

Believers: Boston Red Sox - ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]

Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized

Full Court Press - ESPN [ESPN | Omaha Productions | Words + Pictures]

Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Daily

NBA Today - ESPN

NFL LIVE - ESPN

The Pat McAfee Show - ESPN

SportsCenter - ESPN

Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Weekly

College GameDay - ESPN

Monday Night Countdown - ESPN

Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Limited Run

College GameDay: College Football Playoff - ESPN

Outstanding Sports Journalism

Save: The Katie Meyer Story - E60 - ESPN

Outstanding Sports Feature: Short Form

Luckie - College GameDay - ESPN

A World Away - College GameDay - ESPN

Outstanding Sports Feature: Long Form

SC Featured: Love, Abby - SportsCenter - ESPN

Outstanding Interactive Experience: Sports

SportsCenter For You - ESPN [WSC Sports | Google]

Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Event

College Football Playoff National Championship - ESPN

Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Studio

College GameDay - College Football - ESPN

NFL Draft - ESPN

Outstanding Sports Editing: Short Form

4 Nations Face-Off: For Crest and Country - NHL on ESPN - ESPN

Stanley Cup Playoffs Opening Round: Devils vs Hurricanes - Snap Shot NHL on ESPN - ESPN

The Dick Schaap Outstanding Sports Writing Award: Short Form

Choices - Lee Corso's Final Headgear Pick - College GameDay - ESPN

Wimbledon - ESPN

Outstanding Sports Writing: Long Form

Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina - E60 - ESPN

Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound: Post-Produced

Believers: Boston Red Sox - ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]

E60 Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina - ESPN

Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Event/Show

Monsters Funday Football - ESPN [Beyond Sports | Big Studios | Pixar]

Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty

Believers: Boston Red Sox - ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]

Outstanding Studio Or Production Design/Art Direction: Sports

Monsters Funday Football - ESPN [Beyond Sports | Big Studios | Pixar]

The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award

College Football - POVORA Wireless Tilt Control CapCam Stabilized CapCam with Remote Tilt Control - ESPN [Povora]

TGL presented by SoFi SmartPin Cam - ABC | ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: Sports

ESPN Sports Forever - ESPN | ESPN+ [Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners | ESPN Creative Studio | division7 | The Herd]

Outstanding Public Service Content: Sports

ESPN Take Back Sports Movement - ESPN

Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Host

Rece Davis - ESPN

Rich Eisen - NFL Network (Now at Disney+)

Scott Van Pelt - ESPN

Laura Rutledge - ESPN

Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Analyst

Mina Kimes - ESPN

Outstanding Sports Personality: Play-By-Play

Joe Buck - ESPN

Outstanding Sports Personality: Event Analyst

Troy Aikman - ESPN

Outstanding Sports Personality: Sideline Reporter

Holly Rowe - ESPN

Laura Rutledge - ESPN

Lisa Salters - ESPN

Outstanding Sports Personality: Emerging On-Air Talent

Andraya Carter - ESPN

Katie George - ESPN

Jason Kelce - ESPN

Outstanding Sports On-Air Personality In Spanish

Carolina Guillén - ESPN

Fernando Palomo - ESPN

Outstanding Sports Studio Show In Spanish

Ahora o Nunca - ESPN

ESPN FC - ESPN

Fútbol Picante - ESPN