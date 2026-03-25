ESPN Picks Up Multiple Nominations for the 47th Sports Emmy Awards
The nominees for the 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards have been revealed – including plenty of nominations for Disney's ESPN.
What's Happening:
- Set to be held on Tuesday, May 26, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City, the Sports Emmy Awards honor excellence in sports television coverage from 2025.
- The nominees for this year's event have been unveiled in 47 categories, including Outstanding Live Special and Live Series, four Documentary categories, Journalism, Public Service Content, and Esports Coverage, Outstanding Studio Host, Event Analyst, and Emerging On-Air Talent, among others.
- Notably, Monsters Funday Football, a recent alt-cast featuring characters from Pixar's Monsters, Inc., has picked up three nominations.
- You can see all of the nominations procured by ESPN below, and check out the full list at theemmys.tv/sports/.
Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event College
- Football Playoff National Championship - ESPN [Two Circles]
Outstanding Live Sports Special: Non-Championship Event
- Monsters Funday Football - ESPN [Beyond Sports | Pixar | NFL]
- NHL on ESPN: 4 Nations Face-Off - ESPN
Outstanding Live Sports Series
- Monday Night Football - ESPN | ABC
- Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli - ESPN [Omaha Productions]
Outstanding Sports Playoff Coverage
- College Football Playoff - ESPN
Outstanding Edited Sports Special
- E60 Paid to Play: Understanding College Sports in 2025 - ESPN
- Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special - ESPN
Outstanding Edited Sports Series: Hosted
- E60 - ESPN
Outstanding Sports Documentary: Long
- E60 Southpaw: The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott - ESPN
Outstanding Sports Documentary Series
- Believers: Boston Red Sox - ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]
Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized
- Full Court Press - ESPN [ESPN | Omaha Productions | Words + Pictures]
Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Daily
- NBA Today - ESPN
- NFL LIVE - ESPN
- The Pat McAfee Show - ESPN
- SportsCenter - ESPN
Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Weekly
- College GameDay - ESPN
- Monday Night Countdown - ESPN
Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Limited Run
- College GameDay: College Football Playoff - ESPN
Outstanding Sports Journalism
- Save: The Katie Meyer Story - E60 - ESPN
Outstanding Sports Feature: Short Form
- Luckie - College GameDay - ESPN
- A World Away - College GameDay - ESPN
Outstanding Sports Feature: Long Form
- SC Featured: Love, Abby - SportsCenter - ESPN
Outstanding Interactive Experience: Sports
- SportsCenter For You - ESPN [WSC Sports | Google]
Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Event
- College Football Playoff National Championship - ESPN
Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Studio
- College GameDay - College Football - ESPN
- NFL Draft - ESPN
Outstanding Sports Editing: Short Form
- 4 Nations Face-Off: For Crest and Country - NHL on ESPN - ESPN
- Stanley Cup Playoffs Opening Round: Devils vs Hurricanes - Snap Shot NHL on ESPN - ESPN
The Dick Schaap Outstanding Sports Writing Award: Short Form
- Choices - Lee Corso's Final Headgear Pick - College GameDay - ESPN
- Wimbledon - ESPN
Outstanding Sports Writing: Long Form
- Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina - E60 - ESPN
Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound: Post-Produced
- Believers: Boston Red Sox - ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]
- E60 Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina - ESPN
Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Event/Show
- Monsters Funday Football - ESPN [Beyond Sports | Big Studios | Pixar]
Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty
- Believers: Boston Red Sox - ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]
Outstanding Studio Or Production Design/Art Direction: Sports
- Monsters Funday Football - ESPN [Beyond Sports | Big Studios | Pixar]
The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award
- College Football - POVORA Wireless Tilt Control CapCam Stabilized CapCam with Remote Tilt Control - ESPN [Povora]
- TGL presented by SoFi SmartPin Cam - ABC | ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+
Outstanding Promotional Announcement: Sports
- ESPN Sports Forever - ESPN | ESPN+ [Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners | ESPN Creative Studio | division7 | The Herd]
Outstanding Public Service Content: Sports
- ESPN Take Back Sports Movement - ESPN
Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Host
- Rece Davis - ESPN
- Rich Eisen - NFL Network (Now at Disney+)
- Scott Van Pelt - ESPN
- Laura Rutledge - ESPN
Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Analyst
- Mina Kimes - ESPN
Outstanding Sports Personality: Play-By-Play
- Joe Buck - ESPN
Outstanding Sports Personality: Event Analyst
- Troy Aikman - ESPN
Outstanding Sports Personality: Sideline Reporter
- Holly Rowe - ESPN
- Laura Rutledge - ESPN
- Lisa Salters - ESPN
Outstanding Sports Personality: Emerging On-Air Talent
- Andraya Carter - ESPN
- Katie George - ESPN
- Jason Kelce - ESPN
Outstanding Sports On-Air Personality In Spanish
- Carolina Guillén - ESPN
- Fernando Palomo - ESPN
Outstanding Sports Studio Show In Spanish
- Ahora o Nunca - ESPN
- ESPN FC - ESPN
- Fútbol Picante - ESPN