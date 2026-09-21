"Aladdin" on Broadway Offering a Special "Date Night" Deal for Two Tickets
Two show tickets and two drink tickets are included for below $200.00.
If you're interested in going to see Aladdin on Broadway, a special deal is currently available for two tickets and two drinks.
What's Happening:
- The Aladdin "Date Night" deal, as it's officially referred to, is currently available via Ticketmaster. It includes two show tickets and two drink tickets together for under $200.00
- The dates available for the offer are currently on shows between September 22 and October 4 and can be purchased at this link at Ticketmaster.com
- When using the link above, the special code is automatically applied for any shows within those dates on the page.
- If you ignore the "Date Night" branding, this is obviously a deal that can be used for any two people wanting to go see the show together, whether a romantic pairing or not. Or more than two people, actually, since you may select between 2 to 16 tickets together at once under this deal.
- Following your online purchase of your seats, drink tickets can then be picked up at the box office window the night of your show.
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