"ALIEN The Roleplaying Game Evolved Edition" Arrives on Kickstarter with New and Enhanced Features
Plus, an amazing set of miniatures.
The popular ALIEN The Roleplaying Game Evolved Edition has arrived on Kickstarter, with the new version featuring new core rules, a starter set, cinematic adventure set, a miniatures line, and the Last Survivor solo game mode.
What’s Happening:
- Free League Publishing and 20th Century Studios have announced that ALIEN The Roleplaying Game Evolved Edition has arrived on Kickstarter, where it has raised over $260,000 in the first thirty minutes.
- Backers who make a physical pledge within the first 48 hours of the campaign will receive an exclusive cloth crew patch for the USCSS Fidanza, the starfreighter featured in Rapture Protocol, the new cinematic adventure to be released alongside the Evolved Edition.
- Built upon feedback from thousands of players over five years of adventures, ALIEN The Roleplaying Game Evolved Edition delivers an updated and streamlined version of the ALIEN RPG fans know and love. The updated core rules include new artwork, new content, and a variety of new tools for players and Game Mothers alike, all fully compatible with previous releases and game material.
- Thrilling new aspects bursting from the Evolved Edition include:
- A bold new look and feel to the Core Rulebook, with all new page layouts by Johan Nohr (of MÖRK BORG fame), new interior maps and artwork, and a stunning new core book cover by renowned artist Colm Geoghegan (Creepy Duck Design).
- Revised and expanded core rules for talents, stress and panic, and stealth.
- Revised combat rules for armor, ammo, grenades, stuns, skirmishes, and spaceships
- New iconic weapons, items, ships, and locations from the hit film Alien: Romulus
- Various new rules and tools in high demand from players, including zero gravity, miniatures play support, and expanded campaign play
- And last but not least, Last Survivor, a robust solo mode designed by masters of the solo trade, Shawn Tomkin and Matt Click.
- Redesigned as the perfect starting point for newcomers to roleplaying in the ALIEN universe, the new Evolved Edition of the Starter Set contains everything players need for game night, including abridged rules, character sheets, custom dice, larger miniature-friendly game maps, initiative cards, reference cards, various handouts, tokens, and an expanded Evolved Edition of the fan-favorite Hope’s Last Day scenario set on Hadley’s Hope just prior to the unforgettable events of ALIENS.
- The new cinematic adventure boxed set, Rapture Protocol, returns to the roots of the ALIEN franchise, featuring the crew of a small star freighter on a resupply run to the remote industrial colony, soon embroiled in a deadly conflict. A new Miniatures Set featuring 28mm scale, high-quality miniatures of soldiers, space truckers, Xenomorphs, and more is designed to bring the events of Rapture Protocol to life, but fully complements other adventures and skirmish battles throughout the ALIEN RPG series.
- Plus, all-new Evolved content will be made available to play across a wide range of popular Virtual Tabletop Platforms, including Alchemy, Foundry, Roll20, and Demiplane.
- Free League is one of the most funded RPG publishers on Kickstarter, raising over $12M across 36 successful campaigns, including The One Ring, Blade Runner RPG, Dragonbane, Coriolis: The Great Dark, Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying, Forbidden Lands, and Tales From the Loop RPG.
- Since its Fall 2019 debut, the ALIEN RPG has topped charts and captured hearts. It has become a fan-favorite across the globe, inspiring new standards for horror and sci-fi RPGs while snagging 10+ top awards over the years, such as Best Game, Best RPG, Best RPG Expansion, Best RPG Adventure, Best Cartography, Best Production Values, and (among our favorites) Best Way to Die in an RPG for the esteemed eye burster.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com